Galgotias University Hosts JETRO Delegation, Explores Japan Jobs, Industry Ties

New Delhi: Galgotias University hosted representatives from the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) for discussions on academic and industry collaboration, along with an interaction with students on employment opportunities in Japan.

The JETRO delegation included Yugo Yoshida, Director, JETRO Tokyo Headquarters; Akiyoshi Oya, Officer of the Global Talent Acquisition Division, JETRO Tokyo; Hiroki Kawasaki, Senior Director, JETRO New Delhi; Takahiro Nakao, Deputy Director, JETRO New Delhi; and Jenica Kalra, Assistant Director, JETRO New Delhi.

The visit comes after an earlier engagement involving a 200-member Japanese delegation and ahead of Galgotias University's planned delegation visit to Japan in October 2026.

During the student interaction, JETRO representatives discussed employment prospects, workplace expectations and the preparation required for careers in Japan. They also highlighted the importance of Japanese language proficiency and cultural understanding, along with technical skills, for students seeking professional opportunities in the country.

Advertisement

According to the university, JETRO representatives noted that more than 1,400 Japanese companies currently operate in India and highlighted the growing demand for skilled talent. They also recognised the potential role of Galgotias University in preparing students for opportunities with Japanese businesses in both India and Japan.

The engagement takes place against the backdrop of the India-Japan Action Plan for Human Resource Exchange and Cooperation announced in 2025. The plan targets exchanges of more than five lakh people in both directions over five years, including 50,000 skilled personnel and potential talents from India to Japan.

Advertisement

The JETRO representatives also took note of the university's location along the Yamuna Expressway, its proximity to an emerging industrial ecosystem, industry connections and active learning approach. These factors were discussed as potential foundations for closer academic and professional engagement with Japanese stakeholders.

Galgotias University Chancellor Dr Dhruv Galgotia said the institution was working to deepen its engagement with Japanese universities, industries and institutions.

"Our University is deepening its engagement with Japan through a continuous and concerted effort to build lasting relationships with Japanese universities, industry and institutions," he said. "We aim to connect our strengths in active learning and industry collaboration with Japan's expertise in technology and innovation, creating meaningful opportunities for our students in research, learning and careers."

The discussions also covered potential collaboration in semiconductor and VLSI education, industry-aligned training, internships and Japanese language learning.

Participants further explored possible academic engagement with the University of Yamanashi, including joint research, student mobility and talent development. The discussions focused on aligning student preparation with the requirements of Japanese companies.

Galgotias University's planned visit to Japan in October is expected to provide an opportunity to take forward the discussions, understand company-specific requirements and explore structured partnerships with Japanese universities and industry.

The university said the continuing engagement is aimed at creating opportunities for students and faculty while strengthening educational and professional ties between India and Japan.

Galgotias University has a student community of more than 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of over 100,000 graduates. It offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, computer science, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education and other interdisciplinary domains.