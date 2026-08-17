Galgotias University Students Are Building Apps That Solve Real Problems, Now Featured By Apple

Greater Noida: At Galgotias University's iOS Student Developer Program, students are turning their own ideas into apps that solve problems they have seen firsthand, from women's health tracking to early autism screening to interview preparation. Each began as a passion project, not an assignment. That body of work has been recognised by Apple, featured as part of a story and video on apple.com.

Sakhi, built by students Karan Kumar and Arpita Gupta, is a menstrual health companion that combines cycle tracking with emergency assistance for women. AutiCare, built by Sudhanshu Kumar and Sourabh Singh, supports early autism screening for parents and caregivers. ToyVista, built by Madhav Sharma and Ansh Kalra, uses augmented reality to let shoppers visualise toys before buying. PrepLoop, built by a team led by Shams Tabrej Alam, simulates real interview environments with AI feedback to help students prepare for job interviews. Each began as a problem a student wanted to solve, not an assignment.

A few students in the programme are first-generation college goers, some the children of farmers, others from small towns where writing a line of code was unfamiliar territory before their first year at the university. With access to the right tools, training, and mentorship, they are among the students turning that opportunity into working software.

The programme has changed how these students learn. Swift and Xcode are built directly into coursework rather than taught as theory, and students move from writing code to shipping a working app, often the first time an idea of theirs has reached real users. That hands-on approach is reflected in the numbers, with Apple Swift Student Challenge wins from the programme grown from 10 in 2025 to 18 in 2026.

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“This recognition belongs to our students. What they have built, and the effort behind it, underscores their innovation and determination to use technology for building socially relevant apps that solve real world problems, and it is a proud moment to see that hard work recognised on a global platform,” said Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University.

The work also feeds directly into career readiness. Students graduate with a portfolio of original, working software alongside their transcript, and the programme's links to industry partners including Infosys give some students early exposure to how their work applies commercially.

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