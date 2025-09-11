“Ganga Behti Ho Kyun”: A Grand Musical Tribute Marks the Launch of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s Centenary Celebrations at NCPA

Mumbai: During a historic evening on September 7, 2025, called as “Ganga Behti Ho Kyun”, a spectacular musical tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, launched his centenary celebrations at the Tata Theatre, NCPA. The event was presented by Great Manager Institute, curated by Suraj Foundation, and hosted in association with Assam Association Mumbai.

The auditorium was filled to capacity, with over 250 additional enthusiasts unable to be accommodated despite repeated requests- a testament to the enduring love for the Bard of the Brahmaputra.

The evening commenced with a special video message from the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma, who congratulated the organisers and participating artists for their initiative in heralding the centenary of Dr. Hazarika.

Anchored by Harish Bhimani, the iconic voice personality, and co-anchored by Nandini Sharma, the evening featured a grand orchestral tribute directed by Grammy nominated music composer Ajay Singha who backed up the artists with a 18 piece strings orchestra. The evening was curated by renowned violinist Sunita Bhuyan, Chief Curator, Suraj Foundation.

Sunita Bhuyan performing Jhooti Mooti Mitwa of Rudali

A constellation of legendary artists brought Dr. Hazarika’s timeless music alive on stage: Anup Jalota, Suresh Wadkar, Zubin Garg, Kalpana Patowary, Debojit Saha, Zublee Baruah, Mayukh Hazarika, Rupam Talukdar and Raagini Kavthekar (Assamese-Marathi). A special violin–piano presentation by Sunita Bhuyan and Ronojit Bhuyan on Junaakore Raati (sung by Lata Mangeshkar) and Jhooti Mooti Mitwa from Rudali stood out as highlights. The evening also opened with a spellbinding Gayan Bayan performance led by Krishna Barbayan from Majuli.

Anup Jalota singing- Ek Kali do Pattiya- Ratanpur ke Baagiche mein

Dignitaries in attendance included Shri Ashish Shelar, Minister of IT & Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra, who graced the occasion as Chief Guest, alongside Smt. Rashmi Shukla (DGP, Maharashtra Police), Shri Padma Pani Bora (Secretary & Commissioner, DIPR, Government of Assam), Justice Uzzal Bhuyan (Supreme Court), and Shri Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta (former DGP, Assam), among many others. Shri Shelar highlighted not only Dr. Hazarika’s contribution to music and social activism but also his deep connection with Maharashtra.

Guests of honour were felicitated with Endi Shawls, Xorai, and Gamosas bearing GI tags, crafted by Northeast Handlooms & Handicrafts Development Corporation. The evening also saw an emotional moment as Usha Mangeshkar, the youngest of the Mangeshkar sisters, performed Dr. Hazarika’s compositions and recalled her induction into Assam’s musical heritage through Bhupen Da.

Adding intellectual depth to the celebrations, SHARE (Society to Harmonise Aspirations for Responsible Engagement) unveiled a seminal paper titled “The Bard and the Brahmaputra – A Critical, Historical and Thematic Analysis of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's Life and Legacy.”

Usha Mangeshkar releasing the academic paper on Bhupen Hazarika written by SHARE

Furthering the celebration of Dr. Hazarika’s cultural influence, Sanjeev Narain, Chairperson of Prag News, presented a coffee-table book on the maestro and announced the production of a biopic dedicated to his life.

In his keynote, Prasenjit Bhattacharya, CEO & Co-founder of Great Manager Institute, stated:

“At Great Manager Institute, our mission is to build a world with better leaders. Dr. Bhupen Hazarika was more than a musician; he was a phenomenal people leader who used his art to unite millions, inspire social change, and champion humanity. He continues to teach us what it truly means to connect with and uplift people.”

Sunita Bhuyan, the event’s curator, emphasised the importance of preserving Dr. Hazarika’s legacy and outlined her team’s vision for celebrating his centenary year. Dipak Das, President of Assam Association Mumbai, announced an initiative to translate Dr. Hazarika’s iconic songs into Marathi, marking a cultural bridge between Assam and Maharashtra- one of which was soulfully rendered by Suresh Wadkar during the concert.

The evening, dedicated to Dr. Hazarika’s enduring artistry and spirit, also supported Deepshikha Foundation, a trust committed to cancer care.