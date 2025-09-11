Modern Family's 'Cam' Eric Stonestreet Marries His Longtime Girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer, 'Mitchell' Jesse Tyler's Comment On Their Wedding Post Is Unmissable

Eric Stonestreet, who is most popular for playing the role of Cameron in Modern Family, has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Lindsay Schweitzer. The couple said, ‘I Do’ in an intimate ceremony in Kansas City, Missouri. Eric shared the first photos from his wedding on Instagram, and it was a comment by Jesse Tyler Furgeson that caught the attention of social media users.

Netizens flood Eric Stonestreet's Wedding photos with Modern Family references

Eric Stonestreet and Lindsay Schweitzer exchanged vows on September 8. The date was perfectly sandwiched between their birthdays. Taking to his Instagram account on his birthday, Eric Stonestreet shared the photos and wrote in the caption, “It's my birthday and guess what I got." The 54-year-old looked dapper in a fitted navy blazer teamed with a white shirt blue tie. He added a brooch to elevate his look. His bride, Lindsay, looked angelic in a strapless white dress with a statement diamond necklace. The ceremony took place at the couple's dream home in Kansas City, Missouri. Their photos went viral online.



Jesse Tyler, who plays the role of Mitchell, Cameron's husband in Modern Family, took to the comment section to write, “Of all second marriages, this one is my favourite! I love you both! I'm so happy for you!!!!” A fan of the actor wrote, “You cheated on Mitch, I can't believe Cam." Another fan of the show mentioned, “Your acting in Modern Family is so brilliant that it's almost impossible to believe that you are not gay.” Actress Octavia Spencer also extended congratulations to the newlyweds.



