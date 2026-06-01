Gautam Adani Declares US Legal Scrutiny Closed, Accelerates Capital Push for AI-Led Growth

Gautam Adani announced that the Adani Group has successfully navigated its legal challenges in the United States, freeing the ports-to-energy conglomerate to focus heavily on artificial intelligence-driven infrastructure.

In his annual letter to shareholders for the financial year 2026, Adani stated that the regulatory and judicial hurdles that weighed on the group since late 2024 are now completely behind them. The announcement comes shortly after the US Department of Justice moved to permanently drop all criminal charges against the founder and other executives due to lack of jurisdiction and insufficient evidence.

Resilience Under Intense Scrutiny

The chairman used the address to highlight the financial resilience of the group during a period of deep global scrutiny. He pointed to a successful Rs 24,930 crore rights issue by the flagship firm, Adani Enterprises, as a clear vote of confidence from institutional investors when governance questions were at their peak.

Adani noted that while the world became more fractured and complex energy models returned to national focus, the group refused to slow down its capital expenditure. The conglomerate maintained its construction pace across transport, logistics, utilities, and industrial manufacturing, asserting that India's economic progress cannot wait for external debates to clear.

Advertisement

Looking forward, the group is centering its corporate strategy on two primary pillars: physical infrastructure and digital intelligence. Adani argued that the global adoption of artificial intelligence will require massive advancements in power generation, high-capacity transmission networks, and cutting-edge data hubs.

"Before AI can think, energy must flow," Adani stated, emphasizing that technological leadership is strictly tied to physical infrastructure rather than software capabilities alone.

Advertisement

To support this vision, the conglomerate deployed a record capital expenditure programme exceeding Rs 1.5 lakh crore during the 2025-26 fiscal cycle. This fund fueled massive expansions across multiple key subsidiaries:

Adani Green Energy: Added 5.1 gigawatts of renewable capacity, pushing its operational portfolio past 19 GW.

Adani Power: Advanced its massive expansion plan to achieve a power generation capacity of 42 GW by fiscal 2032.

Digital Platforms: Continued development toward a 2-GW data center platform by 2030, supported by a large-scale project partnership with Google in Visakhapatnam.

Strong Financial Performance Caps Fiscal Year

The focus on project execution has consistently translated into strong corporate balance sheets. For fiscal year 2025-26, the Adani portfolio companies delivered a combined consolidated revenue of Rs 2.92 lakh crore, marking a 7.4% growth year-on-year. Profit after tax jumped an impressive 13.9% to reach Rs 46,377 crore.

The logisitics arm also hit a monumental operational milestone, with Adani Ports handling over 500 million tonnes of cargo during the year. Meanwhile, the aviation business successfully commissioned the Navi Mumbai International Airport and expanded regional connectivity with a brand new terminal at Guwahati.