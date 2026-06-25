Hunting for Small-Town Talent; Gautam Adani Launches 'Vande Bharatam' Startup Search

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, celebrated his 64th birthday on Thursday by launching a massive national search program called 'Vande Bharatam'. The initiative wants to find and help promising innovators, problem-solvers, and small-town entrepreneurs from every corner of India, moving far beyond the country's usual big-city tech hubs.

The program will set up an application network covering all 36 States and Union Territories, stretching across more than 800 districts. By offering a national stage to people of all ages and educational backgrounds, the plan is to bring fresh business ideas from small towns and villages into the mainstream market.

India currently has one of the world's largest startup ecosystems, but most of it is crowded into a few locations. Recent market data shows that over 80 percent of startup founders come from just five major cities. This leaves many brilliant minds in smaller towns without access to funding networks, proper guidance, or industry attention.

Vande Bharatam aims to fix this gap. As India works toward becoming a developed nation under the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' goal, getting more people from small towns into business is seen as vital for creating local jobs. The program welcomes applications at any stage, whether a simple concept, a working model, a fresh startup, or a fully running business. Crucially, applicants do not even need to have a formally registered company to apply.

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Equal Support for Different Sectors and Communities

The talent search covers a wide range of fields. These include technology, manufacturing, green energy, agriculture, traditional Indian crafts, and community-led businesses.

To make sure the search reaches everyone, the Adani Group announced special tracks within the program. These tracks will focus specifically on supporting women entrepreneurs, tribal innovators, rural creators, and Divyang (specially-abled) problem-solvers who are working to fix local issues.

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Ahmedabad Grand Finale

The selection process will follow a clear evaluation system run by a panel of business experts. Judges will grade the applications based on how original the idea is, its growth potential, and its local economic impact.

After the initial state and regional rounds, the top 75 finalists will travel to Ahmedabad for an intensive training program. The finalists will get direct business advice, meet top corporate leaders, and present their ideas to major market investors. Famous actor and television host Rajeev Khandelwal will also serve as the official ambassador and host for the program.

"When I began my journey, I had nothing," Chairman Gautam Adani said during the launch. "Everything I am and everything I have achieved was given to me by the soil of Bharat. There is no shortage of talent in our nation, but opportunity has not always reached every corner. Vande Bharatam is our effort to discover the problem-solvers whose ideas deserve a larger platform."