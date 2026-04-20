Gautam Adani Offers Prayers at 12th Century Taranga Jain Temple on Akshaya Tritiya

In a blend of spiritual devotion and environmental commitment, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, accompanied by his wife Dr. Priti Adani, visited the historic Shri Ajitnath Bhagwan Shwetamber Jain Derasar in Gujarat’s Taranga hills on Sunday. The visit coincided with the auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya, a day traditionally associated with prosperity and new beginnings.

Arriving via the Dabhoda helipad early Sunday morning, the couple was greeted by members of the Jain community before proceeding to the hill shrine. The temple, which dates back to the 12th century and is famously associated with the Solanki ruler King Kumarpal, remains one of the most significant pilgrimage sites for the Jain community. Mr. Adani offered prayers within the sanctum of the shrine dedicated to Lord Ajitnath, the second Tirthankara, before touring the temple complex and visiting the pilgrim canteen.

Pilgrim Welfare and Heritage Preservation

During the visit, Mr. Adani met with temple trustee Sachin Ashokbhai Shah to discuss long-term plans for the site. The discussions centered on enhancing facilities for the thousands of devotees who visit the shrine annually. The focus of the proposed improvements includes better access and modernized amenities, all while ensuring the 12th-century architectural and spiritual integrity of the heritage site remains untouched.

Ecological Restoration of Taranga Hills

Beyond the spiritual engagement, the visit highlighted a major environmental push by the Adani Group. The conglomerate is actively supporting afforestation efforts across the Taranga hills. This initiative aims at the ecological restoration of the region, preserving the natural greenery surrounding the sacred site and promoting sustainable religious tourism in the Mehsana district.

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This visit marks a continuation of religious engagements for the Adani family this month. Earlier, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the family offered prayers at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Akshaya Tritiya holds deep significance in Jain tradition, marking the day Tirthankara Rishabhanatha received his first alms, establishing the sacred practice of offering food to ascetics.