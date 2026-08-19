Gautam Adani Visits Mahudi Jain Temple in Gujarat with Family Ahead of Paryushan

Ahmedabad: Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, visited the revered Mahudi Jain Temple in Gandhinagar district, Gujarat, this morning. Accompanied by his wife, Dr Priti Adani; their elder son, Mr Karan; and daughter-in-law, Ms Paridhi. Mr Adani offered prayers and sought blessings as the Jain community prepares for Paryushan Mahaparva, which begins on September 8.

For Mr Adani, the visit has a personal connection to seva (self-less service), a value that has shaped his contribution to society. Through the Adani Foundation, the social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group, he has supported initiatives across education, healthcare, livelihoods, rural development, women’s empowerment and community infrastructure, reaching millions of people across India. His philosophy, “Seva Hi Sadhana Hai” (Self-less service is the highest form of worship), reflects his commitment to serving communities and creating opportunities that improve lives.

Mahudi, historically known as Madhupuri, is a prominent Shwetambar Jain pilgrimage centre. The tirth houses temples dedicated to all 24 Jain Tirthankaras, alongside the separate shrine of Shri Ghantakarna Mahavir, revered as one of the guardians and protectors of Jainism. Unlike the Tirthankaras, Ghantakarna Mahavir is worshipped as a protective deity and devotees turn to him for strength in difficult times and to overcome obstacles.

Mr Adani’s visit comes days after the US Department of Justice’s (DoJ) proceedings involving him, his nephew Mr Sagar Adani, Executive Director, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), and others ended with the indictment being dismissed with prejudice on August 10.

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Paryushan Mahaparva will be observed from September 8 to 15, 2026, and is one of the most important festivals in the Shwetambar Jain tradition. A period of prayer, fasting, self-discipline and introspection, it culminates in Samvatsari on September 15, the Festival of Forgiveness, when Jains seek forgiveness from all living beings and offer forgiveness to others, reflecting on their actions and letting go of past grievances.

The Mahudi visit follows Mr Adani and Dr Priti Adani’s visit earlier this year to the Shri Ajitnath Bhagwan Shwetamber Jain Derasar at Taranga Hills in North Gujarat, where they offered prayers on Akshaya Tritiya.

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