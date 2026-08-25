Georgia Emerges As The Gateway To High-Yield Real Estate Investment For International Buyers

MUMBAI: As international investors look beyond saturated markets like Dubai and European capitals for stronger yields and genuine growth potential, Georgia is rapidly emerging as one of the most compelling real estate investment destinations in the world. Positioned at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, the country combines a fast-growing tourism economy, an exceptionally favorable tax environment, and unrestricted foreign ownership rules that few markets can match.

At the center of this investment story is Alliance Group, Georgia's premier hospitality-integrated real estate developer, which has delivered more than 25 landmark projects over 20 years and invested over $2 billion in shaping the country's modern real estate and tourism infrastructure. The company recently established Alliance Group India, headquartered at Jio World Plaza in BKC, Mumbai, to serve the growing demand from Indian investors seeking international portfolio diversification.

Georgia's Investment Case: A Market Built on Structural Strength

Georgia's appeal to international investors is grounded in macroeconomic fundamentals that stand out even on a global scale. The country recorded GDP growth of 9.4% in 2025, significantly outpacing comparable markets, and the IMF projects continued strong growth through 2030. International reserves reached a record $6.2 billion in 2025 and are projected to exceed $7 billion by the end of 2026. Georgia's Eurobond issuance in early 2026 was oversubscribed 5.5 times, reflecting high institutional confidence in the country's economic trajectory.

The real estate market reflects this momentum. Total primary market transaction value grew from $820 million in 2019 to $2.497 billion in 2025. Transaction volumes reached 78,500 in 2025, up 6% year on year, with forecasts projecting a further 14.5% increase in transactions and 13.2% price growth in 2026, according to TBC Capital.

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Tourism, which contributes approximately 13% of Georgia's GDP, is a key driver of rental demand and property appreciation. Tourism revenue reached $4.69 billion in 2025 and is projected to hit $4.9 billion in 2026. Indian arrivals grew by 27.7% in 2025, increasingly driven by high-value MICE tourism and destination weddings, a trend supported by expanding direct flight routes from Delhi and Mumbai.

Why International Investors Are Choosing Georgia Over Competing Markets

Georgia's tax structure is consistently cited as one of its strongest competitive advantages. The country levies zero capital gains tax on property held for more than two years, zero purchase tax on acquisition, and a flat 5% tax on residential rental income. Annual property tax is negligible or nonexistent for most investors. In yield comparison terms, Batumi real estate posted 11% yields in Q1 2026, against 5.5% in Dubai, 4.8% in European capitals, and 2.8% in Indian tier-one cities.

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Foreign ownership is fully unrestricted. International buyers hold identical legal rights to Georgian citizens and can purchase residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties with 100% ownership, without requiring a local partner. Property registration completes in one to four business days at a cost of under $100. Georgia pioneered blockchain land registry in 2016, making title verification instant and tamper-proof.

As of March 2026, a real estate investment of $150,000 or more supports a renewable Georgian residence permit, offering an additional dimension of value for Indian investors planning international wealth and lifestyle diversification. Indian nationals holding valid UAE, US, or Saudi visas can enter Georgia visa-free.

Alliance Group: Two Decades of Delivering Premium Investment Products

Alliance Group's portfolio spans Georgia's most strategically important cities and resort destinations, with each project designed around recurring rental income, hospitality-brand integration, and long-term capital appreciation.

Alliance Highline , Tbilisi is the Georgian capital's first branded residence, developed in partnership with Wyndham Grand. The project offers a guaranteed annual ROI of 6 to 10%, structured around a profit-sharing model that distributes revenue from the full property ecosystem, including its spa, restaurants, and conference facilities.

Alliance Centropolis , Batumi is a three-tower, Black Sea frontline mixed-use development housing the region's first World Trade Center and a Hyatt Centric hotel. With a total development value exceeding $520 million, Centropolis projects annual ROI potential of 12 to 15%.

Alliance Privilege , Batumi is a completed premium development offering immediate ownership, immediate rental potential, and an annual ROI of 12 to 14%. Limited remaining inventory makes this a time-sensitive opportunity for investors seeking ready assets in Georgia's strongest coastal tourism market.

Alliance Renaissance , Kobuleti is positioned as the region's largest sport and wellness resort, designed to capitalize on the global growth of wellness tourism. Entry pricing begins around $120,000, with projected capital appreciation of up to 50% upon project completion. The project offers early-stage investors access to a high-growth destination before full stabilization.

Alliance Highlands is a four-season luxury mountain resort development targeting lifestyle investors and international buyers seeking rare, nature-integrated premium assets with long-term appreciation potential.

Alliance Group India: A Dedicated Gateway for Indian Investors

Recognizing the significant and growing appetite among Indian HNIs, business owners, and NRI investors for premium international real estate, Alliance Group established its India office to provide direct, locally based access to Georgia's investment opportunities.

Alliance Group India operates from Gate N12, 2nd Floor, Jio World Plaza, BKC, Mumbai, and provides end-to-end investor services including project presentations, investment structuring guidance, and coordination with the company's teams in Georgia.

"Georgia represents exactly the kind of opportunity that sophisticated Indian investors are looking for," said [Spokesperson Name], [Title], Alliance Group India. "It offers genuine annual income, meaningful long-term appreciation, globally branded assets, and an ownership framework that is among the most straightforward in the world. We are seeing strong and consistent demand from Indian investors across all project categories."

About Alliance Group