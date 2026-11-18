New Delhi: GHCL Limited, India’s leading Chemical Company, today announced that its Khadsaliya Lignite Mine situated in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat was awarded the prestigious ‘5-star’ rating by the Ministry of Coal for the year 2024-25.

The mine ranked 23rd overall in the opencast mine category PAN-India is the only mine in Gujarat to receive this award. This milestone sets a new benchmark for Green Mining in Gujarat and sustainable mining growth. The Ministry’s Star Rating system evaluates operations against comprehensive parameters, recognizing excellence in environmental compliance, safety protocols, technological integration and eco-rehabilitation.

Reflecting on this milestone, Shri R. S. Jalan, Managing Director, GHCL, shared:

“Earning a 5-Star distinction in the opencast mine category validates our green mining blueprint. This award belongs to our field teams who translate corporate responsibility into ground reality every day. At GHCL, we focus on safe, technologically advanced and responsible mining practices for our communities and future generations.”

The award was presented during a national ceremony held on November 2, 2026, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The award was handed over by the Hon’ble Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy in the presence of the Hon’ble Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Shri Satish Chandra Dubey. Shri Dhananjay Kumar (Senior General Manager – Head of Mines) and Shri Sanjeev Kumar Pandey (Mines Manager) received the honour on behalf of GHCL.

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