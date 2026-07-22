GHV Infra Projects Limited Reports 206% QoQ Profit Growth, 67.25% Revenue Growth; Secures ₹1,250 Crore EPC Contract

GHV Infra Projects Limited (BSE: 505504) has reported strong financial performance alongside the announcement of a ₹1,250 crore EPC contract for the Jalna–Nanded Expressway Connector Project in Maharashtra. The company's recent financial growth, infrastructure project execution, and expanding order book highlight its continued presence in India's infrastructure sector.

GHV Infra Reports Strong Financial Performance

GHV Infra Projects Limited (formerly Indus Valley Technologies) has transitioned its business from computer software to the infrastructure sector and has continued to expand its operations across engineering and EPC projects.

According to the company's reported financial results for the March 2026 quarter:

Advertisement

Revenue increased by 67.25% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹213.60 crore .

Net profit (PAT) rose to ₹19.84 crore , compared with ₹6.48 crore in the previous quarter.

The company reported a Return on Equity (ROE) of 82.09% and a Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 68.52% .

Debtor days improved from 167 days to 70 days, reflecting improved working capital efficiency.

(The above financial figures should be read in conjunction with the company's latest financial disclosures.)

₹1,250 Crore EPC Contract Strengthens Order Book

Advertisement

GHV Infra Projects Limited recently announced the receipt of an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract valued at approximately ₹1,250 crore for the Jalna–Nanded Expressway Connector Project in Maharashtra.

As per the company's exchange filing, the project is scheduled for completion within 30 months.

The order is expected to contribute to the company's infrastructure project pipeline over the execution period.

Infrastructure Project Execution

The company has also participated in infrastructure projects across multiple sectors.

Among its completed projects is the construction of a manufacturing facility in Dahod, Gujarat, developed for the production of modern 9,000 HP railway locomotives, supporting railway infrastructure development.

The announcement has also been reported by several financial and infrastructure media outlets. According to media reports published by ETInfra (The Economic Times) and HDFC SKY, GHV Infra Projects Limited has secured an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract worth approximately ₹1,250 crore from APCO Infratech Private Limited for the development of expressway connectors between Jalna and Nanded in Maharashtra. As reported, the contract covers survey and investigation, design, engineering, procurement, construction, supply of plant and materials, maintenance, and other ancillary works required for project execution. The project is scheduled to be completed within 30 months, in line with the company's regulatory filing.

Infrastructure Sector Outlook

India continues to invest in transportation, urban development, and public infrastructure through various government initiatives, creating opportunities for engineering and EPC companies operating across the sector.

Against this backdrop, GHV Infra Projects Limited has reported financial growth, maintains an active project portfolio, and continues to execute infrastructure projects across multiple segments.

The company's recent project announcements and financial performance reflect its ongoing business activities in the infrastructure sector. Future operational progress, project execution, and financial performance will continue to be monitored by industry stakeholders and market participants.