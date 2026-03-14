Global Trade Disruptions Underscore Need for Strong Infrastructure: Karan Adani

The Adani Group plans to invest ₹2 lakh crore annually over the next five years | Image: Republic

Resilient logistics networks and integrated infrastructure will be critical to sustaining economic growth as global supply chains face repeated disruptions, Karan Adani said on Friday.

Speaking at a leadership summit in New Delhi, Adani said recent geopolitical tensions and shifting trade routes have highlighted vulnerabilities in global commerce, particularly across major maritime chokepoints.

He pointed to disruptions along key global shipping corridors such as the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal, and the Strait of Malacca, noting that instability in these routes can quickly ripple through international supply chains.

“Supply chains have faced continuous shocks over the past few years. In such an environment, countries must build strong logistics networks and resilient infrastructure,” he said.

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Adani Group Plans ₹2 Lakh Crore Annual Infrastructure Investment

Adani said the Adani Group plans to invest ₹2 lakh crore annually in greenfield infrastructure projects over the next five years, spanning sectors such as ports, renewable energy, airports, logistics networks, power transmission and data centres.

According to him, the Group’s infrastructure platforms are designed to strengthen India’s logistics capacity, improve supply chain efficiency and support long-term economic growth.

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“We strongly believe in the India story. We know the assets we are building and the role they can play in the country’s future,” he said.

He added that improving logistics efficiency remains a key priority for the country, noting that stronger integration between ports, transport utilities, airports and logistics networks can significantly reduce supply chain costs.

“Once infrastructure is built, trade follows,” Adani said.

Expansion Plans Across Ports, Energy and Airports

Adani outlined several expansion targets across the Group’s core infrastructure businesses.

Through Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, the company aims to double its port capacity from about 600 million metric tonnes to 1,200 million metric tonnes by 2030.

In the renewable energy segment, the Group plans to expand capacity from 18 gigawatts to around 50 gigawatts, while thermal power generation is expected to increase from about 17 gigawatts to 45 gigawatts over the same period.

The Group is also expanding its footprint in infrastructure-linked materials and manufacturing sectors such as cement, aluminium, copper and defence manufacturing.

In aviation, Adani said the Group plans to increase passenger handling capacity across its airport network from about 100 million passengers currently to around 200 million passengers by 2030.

Global Trade Shifts Driving Infrastructure Focus

Adani noted that global supply chain strategies have evolved significantly since 2020, shaped by disruptions ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to geopolitical conflicts.

Companies worldwide are increasingly shifting toward regionalised supply chains to improve resilience and reduce reliance on single trade routes.

He added that ports and logistics operators must adapt quickly to changing trade flows, particularly as global companies diversify manufacturing and supply networks.

The Group’s international operations, including the Haifa Port, have also had to adapt to evolving trade patterns amid regional geopolitical tensions.

Adani also emphasised the importance of responsible leadership alongside infrastructure expansion.

“Speed and scale are important, but empathy and responsibility are equally essential,” he said, echoing the leadership philosophy of Gautam Adani.