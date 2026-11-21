We Don't Really Save for "Wealth"

Ask most Indians why they save, and the answer is rarely a number.

It is a child's first day at college. A home with the family's name on the door. A parent's medical care. A retirement where one does not have to ask anyone for anything.

The SEBI Investor Survey 2025 found that for Indian households, investing is largely about family. The most common goals among investors were children's education, supporting family members, building wealth and buying a house.

The milestone is the real reason. The investment is simply the vehicle that gets us there.

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Yet many of us still keep our savings in one undefined pool, hoping it will somehow be enough for everything. Money without a name tends to drift. Money with a purpose tends to arrive.

Every Goal Runs on Its Own Clock

The single most important question in goal-based investing is not "Where should I invest?" It is "When will I need this money?"

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The answer decides how much uncertainty that money can afford to carry:

Near goals (under 3 years) , such as an emergency fund, a vacation or a vehicle: here, certainty matters more than growth. There is little time to recover if markets fall.

Medium-term goals (3 to 7 years) , such as a home down payment: these call for balance between stability and growth.

Long-term goals (7 years and beyond), such as a child's higher education or retirement: these have time on their side, which allows room for growth-oriented investments that may fluctuate along the way.

The same rupee can be invested very differently depending on the milestone it is meant for.

The Two Mismatches to Avoid

The first is taking too much risk for a near goal. Money meant for next year's college fees has no business riding out a market correction.

The second is quieter, and far more common: taking too little risk for a far goal. The SEBI survey found that most Indian households prioritise preserving capital over growth. Safety feels comfortable today, but over 20 or 25 years, inflation can slowly turn "safe" into "not enough".

Retirement shows why this matters. According to UNFPA's India Ageing Report 2023, the share of Indians aged 60 and above is projected to double to 20.8% by 2050.

More of us will live longer after we stop earning, and those years will need to be funded.

A Goal Gives You a Reason to Stay

Goals do something numbers cannot: they hold us steady.

A market fall feels very different when we know the money is not needed for another fifteen years. A named goal is also harder to raid for an impulse purchase.

Indian investors are increasingly showing this patience. The share of SIP assets held for more than five years rose from 12.3% in March 2021 to 31% in March 2026, according to the AMFI-Crisil Factbook 2026.

As the Milestone Nears, Shift Gears

Goals do not stay in one place. A long-term goal becomes a medium-term one, and eventually a near one.

As a milestone approaches, it can be wise to gradually move money from growth towards stability, so that a late market fall does not derail years of disciplined effort. Life events, such as marriage, a child, a new job or a career break, are also good moments to revisit the plan.

Building Your Goal Map

Name each goal , with a target year and an approximate amount.

Build an emergency fund first , so that other goals are not disrupted by the unexpected.

Match each goal to its time horizon and the level of risk it can carry.

Keep goals separate , for instance with a dedicated SIP for each.

Review once a year , and rebalance as milestones draw closer.

Seek guidance from a SEBI-registered professional when in doubt.

Because a portfolio is not just a number on a screen. It is a collection of promises: to our children, our parents and our future selves.

That belief lies at the heart of Har Indian Investor, an initiative by Nippon India Mutual Fund in partnership with Republic Media Network, encouraging Indians to approach investing with greater awareness, confidence and long-term perspective.