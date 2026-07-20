GreenOpia Highlights Menopause Wellness with Ayurveda and Science Backed Nutrition

With ongoing discussions about women's health gaining momentum, GreenOpia is increasing focus on menopause wellness solutions with a range of nutritional supplements to help women sail through mid-life. An Indian wellness brand, GreenOpia has launched a collection of health products catering to bone, muscle, heart, skin, and general wellness during menopause with the use of Ayurveda and nutritional science.

Although menopause is one of the most under discussed stages of a woman's life, this phase affects millions of women globally. Since symptoms like hormonal changes, bone health issues, mood swings, and changing nutritional needs generally need to be taken care of on a continuous basis, the health solutions from GreenOpia include various nutritional formulations including Evening Primrose Oil, Magnesium Glycinate with Zinc, Marine Collagen Peptides, Plant-Based Vitamin D3 with K2, Omega-3 supplements, Sea Buckthorn Oil, Women's Multivitamins, Glucosamine with MSM, and more.

According to the company, all of its formulations are made by a panel of Ayurvedic experts and nutritionists using clinically studied ingredients along with traditional knowledge about herbs. GreenOpia products are manufactured in FSSAI-Licensed and GMP-Compliant facility, where ingredient transparency, quality assurance, vegetarian formulations, and the absence of unnecessary additives are considered crucial parameters.

As per the company, its main aim is to make natural wellness solutions easily accessible to Indian customers with the help of scientifically proven nutrition in combination with Ayurveda. Apart from menopause wellness solutions, there are products in immunity, gut health, stress, women's health, men's wellness, skin care, and hair care categories, providing customers with options according to their personal health requirements.

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In view of rising consciousness about preventive health and healthy aging, GreenOpia believes that nutritional solutions can be instrumental in helping women go through menopause comfortably. GreenOpia continues to expand its online range of products while educating customers about healthy wellness solutions that provide nutritional support to help them maintain good health.

Customers can check out the complete range of menopause wellness products and other health solutions offered by the company at GreenOpia's official website.

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