Gujarat Based Parul University Hosts 24 Ayurveda Practitioners From Poland For International Panchakarma And Ayurveda Programs

Parul University, Vadodara, in August 2026, organized two specialized programs on Ayurveda for 24 participants from Poland. These programs are a collaborative effort of the Faculty of Ayurveda and the Center for International Relations & Research (CIRR) and are based on the idea of promoting international collaboration within the framework of traditional Indian knowledge systems.

The programs consisted of a two-week Panchakarma Immersion Program (PIP) with 13 participants from Poland and a three-week Ayurveda Practitioner Program (APP) with 11 practicing Ayurveda practitioners from Poland. The two programs provided an academic and experiential introduction to Ayurveda to international participants. They combined theoretical learning with practical demonstrations and hands-on exposure.

The Panchakarma Immersion Program was developed to teach the basic principles and concepts of Ayurveda, an introduction to Panchakarma, techniques and procedures of Panchakarma and other Ayurvedic practices. For enhanced understanding of Ayurveda and its traditional approach to wellbeing, participants were engaged in practical demonstrations and experiential learning

The Ayurveda Practitioner Program offered a total of 50+ hours of intensive learning experience, providing practicing Ayurveda professionals from Poland with direct interaction with Ayurveda doctors and Faculty Members of Parul University. The program included theoretical sessions, demonstrations, practical training and experiential learning on the principles and practices of Ayurveda, Panchakarma and other Ayurvedic therapies.

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Speaking on the importance of International Ayurveda education, Dr. Komal Patel, Medical Director and Vice President, Parul University, quoted that “Ayurveda is an important part of India’s traditional knowledge system and its increasing international interest is a good avenue for academic and cultural exchange. We at Parul University are committed to offering a platform for international students to study and practice Ayurveda in both theoretical and practical aspects. Such programs not just strengthen global connections but also open pathways for knowledge exchange and deeper appreciation of India’s traditional healthcare wisdom.”



The programs integrated academic learning with practical training, cultural immersion and international knowledge exchange, and thus gave participants the opportunity to experience Ayurveda within an Indian academic setting. Parul University still continues to promote global interaction in Ayurveda by participating in international initiatives of this nature, linking India’s traditional knowledge systems with learners and practitioners worldwide.