Ahmedabad: International scientific collaboration and advances in the treatment of blood disorders took centre stage at HAEMATOCON 2026, the 67th annual conference of the Indian Society of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (ISHBT), which concluded in Ahmedabad on November 15. The four-day gathering brought together 4,000 delegates and 200 international faculty members, providing a platform for medical specialists to exchange research findings, discuss emerging treatments and strengthen professional collaboration.

Held at Club O7 from November 12 to 15, the conference attracted haematologists, haemato-oncologists, medical oncologists, researchers and other healthcare professionals from India and overseas. Specialists from the US, UK, Germany, Australia, Japan, China and Bangladesh participated in the academic programme, which examined developments across several areas of haematology.

Organised under the theme ‘Advancing Hematology: From Evidence to Clinical Excellence’, the conference focused on connecting scientific research with clinical practice and improving the diagnosis and management of blood-related conditions.

One of the major highlights was a joint symposium involving the American Society of Hematology and the Indian Society of Hematology. The programme brought specialists together to discuss blood disorders, available treatment options and advances in clinical care.

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An Asian summit further expanded the scope of international participation, with haematologists from South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand discussing conditions affecting both younger and older patients. The exchanges highlighted the importance of sharing medical knowledge and clinical experiences across countries.

“HAEMATOCON 2026 received an overwhelming response from the medical community across the globe, bringing together hundreds of experts from India and other countries. The conference provided an excellent opportunity for specialists to learn, exchange ideas, build professional networks and explore collaborative research. With continued efforts being made to find effective treatments and cures for life-threatening blood disorders, international cooperation has become increasingly important. Just as the world came together to fight COVID-19, the medical community must work collectively to share knowledge, research and emerging technologies. HAEMATOCON 2026 was organised with this very objective of strengthening global collaboration and accelerating progress in haematology,” said Lt. Gen. Dr. Velu Nair, Organising Chairman, HAEMATOCON 2026.

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The conference also recognised nine veterans with the Fellowship of the Indian College of Haematology for their contributions to the field. The recognition formed part of a broader programme that combined scientific presentations, professional exchanges and acknowledgement of contributions to haematology.

“The 67th annual haematology conference in Ahmedabad brought together experts from India and across the world for meaningful scientific discussions. A joint symposium between the American Society of Hematology and the Indian Society of Hematology focused on various blood disorders, available treatments and advances in patient care. The conference also featured an Asian summit, where haematologists from South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand exchanged knowledge and discussed haematological conditions affecting both younger and older populations. We also honoured nine veterans with the Fellowship of the Indian College of Haematology in recognition of their contributions to the field. These interactions and recognitions reflect the importance of scientific collaboration, knowledge sharing and acknowledging those who have contributed to advancing haematology,” said Brig. (Dr.) Tathagata Chatterjee, President, ISHBT.

The academic programme addressed benign and malignant haematology, transfusion medicine, stem cell transplantation, molecular diagnostics and laboratory haematology. Research presentations, scientific lectures, interactive case discussions and hands-on workshops provided opportunities for specialists to examine medical developments and discuss their application in clinical settings.

Particular attention was given to six categories of blood disorders: sickle cell disease, haemophilia, thalassaemia, anaemia, leukaemia and immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). Sessions examined the importance of screening, accurate diagnosis, appropriate treatment and long-term patient management.

Discussions on sickle cell disease, haemophilia and thalassaemia addressed inherited blood conditions, genetic counselling, carrier screening and access to medical care. Anaemia sessions focused on identifying underlying causes and ensuring timely treatment, while experts examining leukaemia discussed chemotherapy, targeted therapies, immunotherapy and bone marrow transplantation.

“This is the first national-level conference we have organised, bringing together more than 2,000 super-specialist doctors from India and different countries. The conference featured extensive discussions on blood cancers and other blood-related disorders, available treatment options and emerging medical technologies. It provided an important platform for specialists to exchange knowledge, share clinical experiences and explore developments in the diagnosis and treatment of haematological conditions,” said Dr. Amit Khurana, Organising Secretary, HAEMATOCON 2026.

Alongside the academic programme, participants explored the role of public awareness in improving outcomes for people affected by blood disorders. The conference highlighted early diagnosis, voluntary blood donation, stem cell donor registration and the need to make appropriate treatment more accessible.

“HAEMATOCON 2026 highlighted how advances in medical research and treatment are changing the way blood disorders are diagnosed and managed. While significant progress has been made in treating conditions such as leukaemia, thalassaemia, sickle cell disease and other haematological disorders, early diagnosis and timely access to appropriate treatment remain equally important. The conference reinforced the need for greater public awareness, stronger collaboration among healthcare professionals and continued efforts to make modern treatment approaches more accessible to patients across India,” said Dr. Tuphan K. Dolai, Secretary, ISHBT.

An exhibition showcasing developments in diagnostic technologies and treatment solutions complemented the scientific sessions. Researchers also presented their work, while awards recognising outstanding research contributions formed part of the programme.

“HAEMATOCON 2026 has provided an important platform for specialists from India and across the world to exchange knowledge and discuss the latest developments in haematology. The discussions over the four days highlighted the importance of early diagnosis, evidence-based treatment and continued research in improving outcomes for patients with blood disorders. Such scientific gatherings play a vital role in strengthening collaboration among medical professionals and bringing advances in medical science closer to everyday clinical practice,” said Dr. R K Jena, Secretary, ICH.