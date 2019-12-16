Har Ek Boond | Countermeasures For Water Crisis Around The World

Numerous lives, across the globe, are affected by water stress. According to studies, almost 1.8 billion people around the world, accounting to a quarter of the world’s population, in 17 countries are moving towards a severe water shortage in the next few years. Two countries among the highly water stressed areas are India and Pakistan. The remaining countries are located in the Middle East and Northern Africa. However, reports based on global opinion polls state that the water shortage has led to a shift in the public perception of the value of water. The global citizens are realizing that water is not a commodity and needs to be treated as a precious resource. Here are a few methods that can come handy in reversing the water stress situation:

Spreading awareness about the need for change in consumption and lifestyle

There is no need for reiterating the fact that neglect or ignorance often is a result of less knowledge. There is a need for educating the mass about the looming water scarcity and the importance of freshwater table. The concept of abundant water mostly leads to an indifference towards water conservation in individuals. The knowledge about the hazards of water scarcity can inspire people into changing their consumption practices or at least be mindful of the same.

ALSO READ: How Is Climate Change Leading To Freshwater Depletion?

Recycle Freshwater

Freshwater sources today are not as abundant as they were once. The cause for this can be the icreasing population, climate change and unpredictable rainfall patterns in many countries around the world, or the negligence of people in their consumption and wastage of water. Recycling freshwater is becoming a method used for cutting water imports in many countries. The recycled water, even if not fit for drinking, is being used for all other water-related activities.

ALSO READ: Why Waste Water If You Can Reuse It?

Improving water conservation practices

Almost 70% of the world’s freshwater is used for agriculture. Improvising irrigation methods, like adopting drip irrigation system instead of sprinklers can go a long way in cutting down water consumption. Minimal use of water in agricultural practices can lead to the closure of supply and demand gaps around the world. Water harvesting is one of the most reliable methods of water conservation. Countries like India, Pakistan have adopted similar water catchment systems. These practices can be taken up by countries with no reliable source of water.

ALSO READ: Saving Water Today Can Brighten A Child’s Tomorrow

Efficient Desalination plants

In recent times, the process of desalination, that is to remove the salt and minerals from saline water, is becoming a common practice to help in the supply of drinkable water. However, desalination plants are causing major havoc in the environment as they consume energy nine times more than treatment of surface water. The governments of many countries have suggested solar run treatment plants for the process of desalination. The shift in the energy source can help in protection of the air quality as well while improving water quality.

ALSO WATCH: Har Ek Boond | The Water Guards Revolutionizing Water Management

The process of implementing water conservation methods become more efficient with the involvement of community organizations. The community helps in providing a voice to the individuals who want to make a change. The people coming together also ensures effective policy changes on a national and global scale. Here’s how you can contribute in making a difference and making every drop of water count. Log on to www.republicworld.com or give a missed call on 1800 120 887788.