Thinking Of New Year Resolutions? You Must Add This To The List

New Year is all about change. Being at the end of year and a decade, as we embrace a new year, amidst celebration, let’s gift ourselves some new habits, some which very much unlike our new year resolutions, we will follow. With this new year, we can make some small changes in the way we look at things around us. Let’s promise to be mindful so that we and our future generations have access to clean, drinking water, that is a necessity yet is becoming scarcer every day. It’s just about bringing a change in our attitudes towards one of the precious gifts of the nature.

ALSO READ: Why Waste Water If You Can Reuse It?

A lot of factors like the weak monsoons for two consecutive years and toxic pollution have led to the serious water crisis that India is facing today. According to a Government report, a quarter of the country’s population is affected by the severe droughts. The Composite Water Management Index (CWMI) report released by the Indian Government’s think tank, NITI AAYOG states that 21 cities including the metropolitans like Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and others are very close to a completely exhausted groundwater table. 12 percent of India’s population is living the ‘doomsday’ due to the excess of groundwater extraction in the urban sectors of the country.

ALSO READ: Clean Drinking Water And Proper Sanitation Are Basic Human Rights

The urbanization and population outgrowth have made water crisis more severe in the metro cities. As the population migrates towards developed cities, the demand for water in these cities increase manifolds, affecting the groundwater table in and around the states. The CWMI reports have also stated that by the next decade, with more urbanization, the country’s water demand will be twice the available supply. At times like these, the government’s Jal Shakti Ministry initiative has helped people across the country not only realize the difficult situation that we are in but is also trying to implement policies that will ensure better management of water in all Indian states.

ALSO READ: Measures By The United Nations For Global Water Security

Despite it being a global issue that is being taken care of by the national and international organizations, the responsibility of our future also lies upon us. According to many experts and environmentalists, India’s water crisis is still combatable with proper management. This management can start right at our homes. The supply and demand gap can be taken care of with simple steps like using water efficiently, regular check – ups of leakages and unnecessary outflow and volunteering in recharging and cleaning of the local water bodies. Even in our homes, there is a lot of scope for the reuse and recycling of water. Reuse of portable water not only helps in the conservation of water but also ensures that the wastewater from houses do not flow into the water bodies leading to their contamination.

ALSO READ: Har Ek Boond | Countermeasures For Water Crisis Around The World

This New Year be the change you wish to see. Take the Har Ek Boond pledge and contribute in making every drop of water count:

Log onto www.republicworld.com or give a missed call on 18001208877788