Luminous Power Technologies, India’s leading energy solutions brand, marks a significant milestone in its evolution from a trusted inverter and battery brand into a comprehensive, future-ready consumer energy solutions company through its refreshed brand identity, new logo and tagline, ‘Har Soch Mein Power’. Built on 38 years of energy expertise and the trust of millions of Indian households, the new positioning reflects the brand’s ambition to look beyond conventional power solutions and address the changing energy needs and aspirations of Indian consumers.

This milestone brings together Luminous’ diverse energy portfolio under one cohesive master brand, spanning inverters, batteries, connected solar solutions, EV and mobility, while establishing a foundation for its expansion into new and emerging energy categories. With solar at the forefront of this transformation, the brand is strengthening its focus on intelligent, connected and integrated energy solutions.

This milestone moment brings together Luminous’ diverse energy portfolio under one cohesive brand vision, spanning inverters, batteries and connected Solar solutions, while establishing a foundation for its expansion into new and emerging energy categories. The tagline, ‘Har Soch Mein Power’, captures the brand’s belief that every new thought in energy can unlock a new possibility to power people’s lives. It reinforces the company’s commitment to anticipating evolving consumer needs through innovation, technology and solutions that make everyday living smarter.

A Refreshed Identity That Reflects the Brand’s Evolution

The new logo represents an evolution of the Luminous identity, with a more compact and cohesive design that reflects the brand’s expanding energy portfolio and its journey towards becoming an integrated energy solutions company. Drawing inspiration from the sun and an upward movement, it symbolises energy, growth and progress.

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The refreshed colour palette reflects Luminous’ legacy as well as its future direction. Electric Blue, the brand’s primary colour, represents trust, power and technology; Cyan reflects reliable power; and Yellow represents the sun, solar energy and a cleaner future. Green and Orange bring in the brand’s growing focus on electric mobility and cleaner energy solutions.

The identity also introduces Lumirise, a distinctive brand mnemonic inspired by the rising sun, the source of all power. Designed to become a recognisable brand asset across films, packaging, retail and digital touchpoints, Lumirise reinforces Luminous’ association with energy, optimism and new possibilities.

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The Campaign, ‘Solar Wali Soch’: Bringing the New Brand Philosophy to Life

At the heart of Luminous’ transformation is its ambition to make rooftop solar more intelligent and connected. Moving beyond individual products, the company is bringing together solar generation, energy storage and intelligent energy management into an integrated, end-to-end ecosystem.

Powered by Luminous PoweriQ, this connected solar ecosystem is designed to sense, think and act, enabling solar panels, inverters and batteries to communicate and work in unison. As the inverter is the heart of every solar system, Luminous PoweriQ makes that heart intelligent, helping optimise the performance of the entire system and maximise the utilisation of available solar energy across varying conditions. This intelligent integration can deliver up to 20% higher power generation or equivalent savings on electricity bills.

The new campaign, ‘Solar Wali Soch’, conceptualised by Ogilvy India and featuring Luminous’ long-standing brand ambassador and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, brings this proposition to life through the films built around the evolving energy needs of Indian households.

Commenting on the new brand identity and campaign, Vivek Abrol, Managing Director & CEO, Luminous Power Technologies, said: “Solar is one of the most significant strategic priorities for Luminous and will be central to our next phase of growth. We see immense potential in India’s transition towards distributed and cleaner energy and believe the next phase of solar adoption will be driven not just by access to solar power, but by making the entire energy ecosystem connected, intelligent and seamlessly integrated.

“We are continuing to strengthen our capabilities across the solar value chain, backed by investments in technology, manufacturing and innovation. Our new brand identity and the philosophy of ‘Har Soch Mein Power’ reflect our commitment to anticipate what consumers will need next, harness innovation, and take our expertise into new categories. As we look ahead, our focus is on building an integrated, technology-led energy ecosystem that is relevant to the changing aspirations of Indian consumers.”

The campaign is rooted in two key consumer motivations for adopting solar. The first is the aspiration for abundant power, as modern households increasingly rely on air conditioners, large refrigerators, appliances, and multiple connected devices. The second is the rational need for savings through lower electricity bills.

Moving beyond the conventional conversation around solar savings and individual products, the films highlight a more holistic approach to solar adoption – one that brings together technology,

intelligence and connectivity to create a seamless energy experience. Through relatable family moments and everyday aspirations, the films reinforce the belief that understanding consumers’ needs is central to delivering meaningful energy solutions. Their central message, ‘Zarooraton ko dil se samajhna… yahi toh hai hamari Solar Wali Soch’, captures this philosophy.

Commenting on the brand’s endeavours, Neelima Burra, SVP – Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Luminous Power Technologies, said, “Today’s consumers are thinking beyond conventional power needs. They are looking for smarter, more connected solutions that can keep pace with their evolving lifestyles and aspirations. At Luminous, we believe that

the future of energy lies in bringing technology, intelligence and connectivity together to create a seamless consumer experience.

“With ‘Har Soch Mein Power’, we are expressing this larger brand ambition, while ‘Solar Wali Soch’ brings it to life in the solar category. Our campaign is built around two fundamental consumer aspirations – the freedom to use power without hesitation and the ability to make meaningful savings. Featuring Sachin Tendulkar, it encourages consumers to look at solar differently – not just as a source of power, but as an intelligent energy ecosystem that understands and adapts to their needs.”

Commenting on the association, Brand Ambassador and Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar said, “Luminous has been powering Indian homes for a long time, and it’s great to see the brand taking its legacy forward by bringing greater intelligence and connectivity to how households generate and use electricity. Energy plays an important role in enabling people to pursue their ambitions, whether at home, at work or in their communities. Luminous’ new philosophy and campaign capture this beautifully. I am delighted to be part of this journey as Luminous looks to power the aspirations of a new generation.”