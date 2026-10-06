Harjeet Khanduja Expands Career Guidance Portfolio With Two Books For HR Aspirants

Human resources professional and author Harjeet Khanduja has authored two new career guidance books aimed at helping students and early-career professionals understand and prepare for careers in human resources. Published by ZebraLearn, the books—HR Career GPS and HR Life Decoded—focus on career planning, workplace readiness, and long-term professional development.

The publications mark an expansion of Khanduja's body of work beyond practicing HR professionals to an audience of undergraduate and postgraduate students exploring career choices. They are published by ZebraLearn, the same publisher that released his HR Mastermind trilogy comprising Hiring Mastermind, Employee Retention Mastermind, and Employee Management Mastermind. The earlier series focused on practical HR management, talent acquisition, employee experience, and people management for professionals and organizations.

HR Career GPS is designed as a roadmap for individuals considering a career in human resources. The book explains various HR roles, career pathways, required competencies, salary trends, and educational options. It also introduces structured frameworks for career planning, skill development, networking, resume preparation, and interview readiness. According to the publisher, the book is intended for students, career switchers, and professionals seeking to enter the HR profession.

The companion title, HR Life Decoded, addresses the transition from campus to the workplace by focusing on professional behaviour, workplace expectations, interpersonal effectiveness, and long-term career success. Together, the two books aim to bridge the gap between academic education and practical workplace realities by combining career guidance with insights drawn from organizational experience.

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Khanduja, who serves as Senior Vice President – Human Resources at Reliance Jio, has previously authored books on leadership, business, and human resources. His published works include Nothing About Business, The Storytelling Leader, Leaders, Decisions and Biases, and the HR Mastermind series. He is also known for his writing on HR practices and leadership through articles and industry publications.

The addition of HR Career GPS and HR Life Decoded reflects a growing trend in career-focused publishing, where industry practitioners develop practical learning resources to supplement traditional academic education. Rather than concentrating solely on HR processes, the books seek to help readers understand career choices, workplace expectations, and professional growth in the context of the evolving human resources profession.