For most people experiencing hair fall, the first instinct is to look for a new shampoo, oil or serum. However, one important question often goes unanswered: What is causing the hair loss in the first place? As the haircare industry continues to expand, it is time to shift the conversation from cosmetic solutions to understanding the science behind healthy hair growth.

“Hair is not merely a cosmetic feature; its health is influenced by several interconnected factors, including genetics, hormones, nutrition, lifestyle and scalp conditions. We need to look beyond what is visible and understand what is happening at the scalp and follicular level,” says Dr. Pradeep Sethi, MD (AIIMS, New Delhi), Co-Founder Eugenix Hair Sciences

Hair follicles play a central role in hair growth, and factors such as stress, inadequate sleep, nutritional deficiencies and certain scalp conditions may contribute to hair shedding. However, not all hair loss has the same cause, making individual assessment essential.

Drawing from his experience at Eugenix Hair Sciences, Dr. Sethi highlights the importance of identifying the underlying cause before recommending an appropriate course of action. “Shampoos, conditioners and serums can improve hair texture, manageability and scalp hygiene, but they cannot independently address every medical condition responsible for hair loss. The focus must shift from simply treating the symptoms to understanding the root cause,” he explains.

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This distinction becomes particularly important as consumers increasingly turn to social media for haircare advice. From miracle oils to overnight treatments and growth supplements, the market is filled with products promising quick results. While some may offer genuine benefits, such claims can create unrealistic expectations when cosmetic benefits are presented as solutions to medical hair loss.

“Persistent shedding, a receding hairline or progressive thinning should not be addressed through endless experimentation with products. These changes warrant appropriate medical assessment. Different causes of hair loss require different management approaches, and there is no universal solution,” Dr. Sethi adds.

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The industry must also recognise the importance of collaboration between cosmetic brands, dermatologists, trichologists and hair restoration specialists. Responsible marketing, scientifically supported claims and greater consumer education can help bridge the gap between beauty products and medical expertise.

“The future of haircare will depend on personalisation and evidence-based practices. We must prioritise individual needs over generic solutions and long-term hair health over temporary cosmetic results,” Dr. Sethi concludes.