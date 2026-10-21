Heat Waves and Health: Who Is Most at Risk? Dr. Craig Deligdish Explains
According to Dr. Deligdish and aligned guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), several key populations face elevated threats during prolonged heatwaves:
- Initiatives News
- 3 min read
As extreme heat events become a growing public health concern across the world, local healthcare leaders in Florida are urging residents to look past summer familiarity and take proactive steps to protect vulnerable community members from heat-related illness.
Dr. Craig Deligdish, MD, CEO of OMNI Healthcare, stresses that while extreme heat impacts the entire population, the physiological toll is far from equal. High temperatures paired with Florida's characteristic humidity make it difficult for the body to cool itself naturally, quickly causing dehydration and thermal stress in at-risk groups.
Who Faces the Highest Risks?
According to Dr. Deligdish and aligned guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), several key populations face elevated threats during prolonged heatwaves:
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- Older Adults (65+): Aging naturally impairs the body's ability to regulate internal temperature. Seniors are also more likely to take medications that affect hydration levels or thermoregulation. Caregivers and family members should actively check on older relatives living alone rather than waiting for them to call.
- People with Chronic Conditions: Heat places increased demands on the cardiovascular system, complicating conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, respiratory illnesses, and kidney disease. Individuals should consult their primary care providers to build personalized heat action plans.
- Children and Teenagers: Young people frequently become absorbed in outdoor sports or play and fail to recognize early overheating cues. Adults must take responsibility for scheduling regular hydration and cooling breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
- Outdoor Workers: Construction workers, landscapers, agricultural laborers, and delivery drivers face multi-hour, cumulative heat exposure. Rest and water breaks must be scheduled throughout the workday, as waiting until extreme thirst sets in is often too late.
Recognizing the Warning Signs
Identifying early symptoms of heat stress can prevent minor distress from escalating into a dangerous medical event.
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- Early Warning Signs: Heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, headache, light headedness, nausea, and unusual fatigue signal that the body is struggling to cope with the heat.
- Medical Emergencies: Confusion, loss of consciousness, seizures, or a very high body temperature indicate heat stroke. Dr. Craig Deligdish cautions against waiting to see if symptoms pass and advises seeking immediate emergency medical care.
Prevention and Proactive Care
Mitigating heat risk relies on early preparation: staying in air-conditioned environments when possible, drinking fluids continuously, avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and monitoring at-risk neighbours.
"Good healthcare isn't only about treating people when they're sick," said Dr. Deligdish. "It's also about helping people understand the risks around them and giving them the information they need to stay healthy. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”