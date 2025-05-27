Helping Enterprises Turn AI from Ambition into Advantage

As AI moves from hype to practical impact, the real question for enterprise leaders is no longer “if” but “how.” How do we apply AI in ways that truly shift the needle on customer experience, operational efficiency, and business growth?

Few companies are answering that question with as much clarity and momentum as ACI Infotech. In 2024, the company doubled down on its mission to help enterprises modernise through data, AI, and automation. With strong global growth, innovation hubs, and the rollout of a next-generation AI platform designed for real-world use, not theory, ACI is helping clients move faster, act smarter, and stay secure.

In this conversation, CEO Jag Kanumuri reflects on the company’s evolution over the past year, shares stories of customer success, and lays out a practical vision for what’s next.Q&A

Q: Last year has been a transformative one for ACI Infotech. Can you highlight some key milestones?

Jag Kanumuri: 2024 was a defining year for ACI Infotech—not just in terms of growth, but in how we scaled impact. We delivered 40 per cent CAGR, which speaks to the trust our clients place in us and the urgency enterprises feel to operationalize AI across their businesses.

We expanded our global footprint with new Centers of Excellence in North America, the UAE, and India—each designed to help clients move faster with AI-led engineering, analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity capabilities under one roof. These hubs aren’t just delivery centres—they’re co-creation spaces where innovation meets execution.

We also deepened strategic partnerships with leading tech platforms, allowing us to build solutions that don’t just meet the moment—they help our clients stay ahead of it. Whether it’s intelligent automation, AI-powered insights, or secure cloud adoption, we’ve positioned ourselves to solve real problems with measurable outcomes.

Q: Can you share some success stories from ACI’s key customers?

Jag Kanumuri: We saw some remarkable outcomes across industries.

In retail, we partnered with a global brand to launch an AI-driven loyalty and customer intelligence platform. By combining real-time analytics with behavioural modelling, the client achieved a 30% lift in retention and a double-digit revenue increase within six months.

In healthcare, our AI-led diagnostics automation helped a major hospital network reduce lab processing times by 40%, improving both operational efficiency and patient turnaround.

In financial services, we enabled a large regional bank to modernise its fraud detection framework using AI. This cut false positives by 60% and significantly reduced investigation time, strengthening compliance while improving customer experience

And in manufacturing, we deployed predictive maintenance and supply chain optimisation models that helped reduce downtime and increase throughput by over 20%.

Each of these outcomes was made possible not just by our technology—but by our ability to align AI to business goals, industry context, and frontline execution.

Q: What are ACI Infotech’s strategic priorities and roadmap for the future?

Jag Kanumuri: The future is all about turning scale into precision. We’re launching ArqAI—our full-stack AI platform built to harmonize intelligence across the enterprise. It brings together advanced models, agentic automation, and business-aware orchestration into one composable system. It’s built for integration, not experimentation.

We’re also investing heavily in cybersecurity, data governance, and ecosystem partnerships. That includes continued collaboration with technology leaders and targeted investments in next-gen startups through ACI Global Ventures, our managed innovation fund.

Our north star is clear: build and deliver AI that’s practical, secure, and aligned with measurable business outcomes.

Q: How does ACI ensure high customer satisfaction and continued trust in its AI solutions?

Jag Kanumuri: Our 94% CSAT score reflects more than service quality—it reflects trust. We earn that by delivering solutions that are tailored, measurable, and aligned with each client’s goals.

We take a consultative approach, embedding AI where it can actually create value—then supporting that with ongoing iteration, ethical governance, and strong data privacy foundations. We’re here to make AI work—not just to implement it.

Q: What is ACI Infotech’s expansion strategy in the Middle East?

Jag Kanumuri: The Middle East is rapidly positioning itself as a global epicenter for AI innovation and digital transformation. Recent events underscore this trajectory: President Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia highlighted a renewed focus on economic partnerships, and NVIDIA's announcement to supply 18,000 advanced AI chips to Saudi Arabia's state-backed AI initiative, Humain, marks a significant leap in the region's technological ambitions.

At ACI, we see this momentum as an opportunity to contribute meaningfully. Our strategy involves establishing innovation hubs that serve as collaborative spaces for co-developing AI solutions tailored to the unique needs of Middle Eastern enterprises. We're focusing on sectors like finance, energy, retail, and public services, aligning our efforts with the region's vision for digital transformation.

We’re also engaging with the broader tech ecosystem through strategic partnerships and through ACI Global Ventures, our innovation fund that selectively backs promising AI and health tech startups. That lens of ecosystem thinking is critical in markets like the Middle East, where public-private collaboration is driving real transformation. For us, the Middle East isn’t just a growth market—it’s a strategic partner in shaping what the future of AI looks like in the real world.

Q: Can you elaborate on the new technology pods being introduced at client centers and far centers?

Jag Kanumuri: Our technology pods are designed to bring AI closer to the front lines of business. These on-site units—based at client locations and regional hubs—act as live innovation labs where our teams work side by side with clients to design, test, and refine AI solutions in real time.

It’s a more agile, immersive model that speeds up adoption, reduces friction, and ensures the solutions we build are grounded in real operational context. Whether it's process automation, analytics, or customer experience, the goal is the same: faster impact, less theory, more outcomes.

Q: What message do you have for enterprises looking to embrace AI in 2025?

Jag Kanumuri: AI has moved beyond experimentation. For most enterprises, the question now is how to apply it meaningfully, not whether to adopt it.

The key is to start with clarity on where AI can genuinely shift outcomes and how it integrates with core business priorities. It’s not about adopting the latest model—it’s about solving real problems, responsibly and at scale.

Leadership teams need to treat AI as a long-term capability. That means building strong data foundations, embedding governance from day one, and creating the conditions for cross-functional adoption.