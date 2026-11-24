Indore: Highway Infrastructure Limited (BSE: 544477 | NSE: HILINFRA), an integrated infrastructure company engaged in Tollway Collection, EPC Infrastructure and Real Estate Development, has achieved three significant project milestones in a single day, involving projects with an aggregate contract value of approximately ₹630.17 crore.

The developments include the execution of Contract Agreements with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for two toll plaza projects in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, along with the receipt of a Letter of Commencement from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for a major infrastructure project in Madhya Pradesh.

These developments mark further progress towards the operational commencement and execution of projects for which the Company had previously received and disclosed the respective Letters of Award.

Details of the Projects

1. Palayam Fee Plaza, Tamil Nadu – ₹340.08 Crore

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The Company has executed a Contract Agreement with NHAI for the operation and collection of user fees at Palayam Fee Plaza, located at Km 154/500 of NH-44 on the Krishnagiri–Thumbipadi section in Tamil Nadu. The scope also includes maintenance of the adjacent toilet blocks.

Operations are scheduled to commence from November 24, 2026, for a period of one year. The Company had previously disclosed the receipt of the Letter of Award for this project on October 23, 2026.

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2. Baiti Kala Fee Plaza, Uttar Pradesh – ₹91.78 Crore

The Company has also executed a Contract Agreement with NHAI for user fee collection at Baiti Kala Fee Plaza on the four-lane Sultanpur–Varanasi section of NH-56 (New NH-731), Uttar Pradesh. The scope includes upkeep and maintenance of the adjacent toilet blocks.

Operations are scheduled to commence from December 30, 2026, for a period of one year. The Company had earlier intimated the receipt of the Letter of Award on October 26, 2026.

3. CISF 12th Reserve Battalion, Sehore, Madhya Pradesh – ₹198.31 Crore

Further strengthening its EPC infrastructure vertical, the Company has received a Letter of Commencement from CPWD for the planning, designing and construction of residential and non-residential infrastructure under Phase-I of the CISF 12th Reserve Battalion establishment at Village Jamunia Talab, Sehore, Madhya Pradesh.

The project will be executed on EPC Mode-I, with an execution period of two years. The Company had previously disclosed the Letter of Award for this project on November 3, 2026.

Advancing Project Execution and Business Growth

The simultaneous progress across three projects represents an important execution milestone for Highway Infrastructure Limited, taking its previously awarded projects closer to active operations and implementation.

The two NHAI projects, aggregating ₹431.86 crore, are expected to strengthen the Company's tollway operations portfolio, with the Palayam Fee Plaza scheduled to commence operations from November 24, 2026, followed by Baiti Kala from December 30, 2026.

Meanwhile, the commencement letter for the ₹198.31 crore CPWD project marks the transition towards execution of a significant two-year EPC infrastructure assignment. Together, these developments strengthen the Company's presence across three states and reinforce its engagement with major government infrastructure agencies.

With these milestones, Highway Infrastructure Limited continues to progress on its existing project pipeline while strengthening its operational and execution capabilities across its core business verticals.

About Highway Infrastructure Limited