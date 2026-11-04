Hindustan Zinc Expands Value-Added Zinc Product Offerings with Next-Gen Alloys ‘VedAZ’ & ‘VedAyush’ for the Galvanizing Industry

Jaipur: Hindustan Zinc Limited (BSE: 500188; NSE: HINDZINC), the world's largest integrated zinc producer and one of the top 10 silver producers globally, today announced the launch of VedAZ and VedAyush, two next-generation zinc alloys. Developed to address diverse requirements across the galvanizing value chain, the alloys are designed to enhance process efficiency, improve coating consistency and strengthen long-term performance of galvanized steel.

The launch comes at a time when corrosion management is gaining increasing importance in safeguarding industrial assists and public infrastructure. According to a 2026 CII–Nomura Research Institute report, corrosion related losses in India are estimated at approximately 4.3% of the country’s GDP annually. In this context, consistent coating quality, effective corrosion protection and efficient manufacturing processes are critical to industries that rely on galvanized stell. Advanced zinc alloy solutions can play an important role in improving asset durability and supporting the long-term performance of infrastructure.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amarendu Prakash, CEO and Whole-time Director, Hindustan Zinc, said, "We see significant scope to grow our value-added zinc business across infrastructure, automotive, engineering and consumer products. Customers in these sectors need specialised grades tailored to their manufacturing processes and performance requirements. VedAZ and VedAyush broaden the range of needs we can address and create opportunities to build closer customer relationships. Our integrated operations and alloy manufacturing capabilities provide a strong base to develop customised products and scale this business. We want value-added products to become a larger part of our portfolio, helping us reach new customers and capture more value from the zinc we produce"

VedAZ, a specialised zinc-aluminium master alloy developed for the galvanising industry, is designed to bring greater precision, consistency and efficiency to coating processes. By enabling better control of aluminium levels in galvanising baths, the alloy supports stable bath chemistry, uniform coating thickness and improved surface finish. Its optimised composition is also designed to reduce dross formation and zinc losses, helping manufacturers enhance operational efficiency, optimise material utilisation and deliver high-quality galvanised products.

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VedAyush, a specialised zinc-aluminium-magnesium alloy, is engineered to enhance corrosion protection, durability and coating performance across demanding industrial environments. The addition of magnesium is designed to improve corrosion resistance, coating adhesion and surface stability, particularly in applications exposed to high humidity,

coastal conditions and challenging industrial environments. With potential applications spanning infrastructure, automotive components, consumer appliances, power transmission and industrial systems, VedAyush aims to address the growing demand for durable, high-performance coated steel products across industries.

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Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc Alloys Private Limited (HZAPL), the company operates a 30,000-tonne-per-annum zinc alloy melting and casting facility at Rajpura Dariba, Rajasthan. Supported by Hindustan Zinc's integrated operations, the facility strengthens domestic availability of application-specific zinc alloys and supports the development of a more resilient manufacturing supply chain.

Hindustan Zinc's specialised alloy portfolio includes zinc die-casting grades such as HZDA-3 and HZDA-5, developed for applications requiring superior castability, dimensional stability, mechanical strength, electrical conductivity and corrosion resistance. These alloys cater to precision components across automotive, electrical, industrial hardware and consumer products.

The company's HZDA-5 grade has also received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, complementing its HZDA-3 certification and reinforcing its commitment to product quality and standardisation.