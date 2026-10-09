Hindustan Zinc’s Digital Metal Commerce Jumps Over 50%, Signals Shift In B2B Metal Buying

Udaipur: Hindustan Zinc Limited (BSE: 500188 | NSE: HINDZINC), the world’s largest integrated zinc producer and one of the world’s top ten silver producers, is seeing a new buying behaviour emerge across the metals industry, as businesses increasingly move from conventional procurement to transparent, technology-led platforms. Vedanta Metal Bazaar, the company’s digital commerce platform, has registered over 50% year-on-year growth in transaction value in the first half of FY27. Hindustan Zinc is bringing greater speed, visibility and ease to the way metals are discovered, priced and purchased.

The transition is particularly significant for India’s manufacturing and MSME ecosystem, where transparent pricing and easier access to raw materials can support competitiveness. Hindustan Zinc’s digital commerce ecosystem is enabling this shift, allowing customers across more than 500 cities in 23 states to access products and transact digitally.

Speaking on the growing adoption, Mr. Amarendu Prakash, CEO, Hindustan Zinc Limited, said, “India’s manufacturing growth will require not only reliable access to raw materials, but also smarter and more efficient ways of procuring them. Through Vedanta Metal Bazaar, we are leveraging digitalisation to make metal buying simpler, more transparent and accessible, particularly for MSMEs that are integral to India’s industrial growth. By combining the reliability of an integrated producer with the agility of digital commerce, we are making it progressively easier for customers to do business with us and building a more responsive, future-ready buying ecosystem.”

Launched in 2022, Vedanta Metal Bazaar (VMB) is India’s first online metal marketplace, created to simplify and modernise metal procurement. The platform offers a seamless digital experience that allows customers to access live prices, place orders and manage end-to-end transactions with complete transparency, including digitised ledger reconciliation to simplify account management. With growing adoption across businesses nationwide, VMB is reshaping how metals are sourced across India.

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The increasing adoption of the platform is also reflected in customer activity, with digital transactions growing over 40% year-on-year during the first half of FY27. VMB integrates multiple stages of procurement, from product discovery and real-time LME-linked pricing to order placement, payments, invoicing, dispatch planning and shipment tracking. The platform also offers Zinc Moolya and Lead Moolya, extending transparent, market-linked INR price discovery to customers, including MSMEs and small-volume buyers.

The strength of the digital buying experience is complemented by Hindustan Zinc’s diversified product portfolio. The company offers London Metal Exchange (LME) registered products including Special High-Grade Zinc, High-Grade Zinc, EcoZen – its low-carbon ‘green’ zinc, Prime Western Zinc, Continuous Galvanizing Grade Zinc, High-Grade Jumbo Zinc and die-casting alloys including Alloy 3 and Alloy 5, along with Special High-Grade Lead. As a fully integrated mine-to-metal producer serving customers across more than 30 countries, Hindustan Zinc combines digital access with supply reliability and certified quality, including Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) verification, BIS certification and REACH compliance for exports to Europe.

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