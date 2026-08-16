AkinAnalytics Showcases Indigenous NIKA2 to Advance Technology-Driven Farming

New Delhi: The journey of AkinAnalytics from technology deployments in Andhra Pradesh to a national platform in New Delhi reached a significant milestone as Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ji unveiled the company’s indigenous NIKA2 Kisan Medium Drone. The Union Minister also witnessed a demonstration of the agricultural drone, giving AkinAnalytics an opportunity to present its homegrown technology at a national level. Founder and CEO Janaki Pulaparthi led the demonstration.

The company’s presence in New Delhi follows a series of field-oriented technology initiatives in Andhra Pradesh. AkinAnalytics has deployed drones in large-scale afforestation operations involving aerial seed-ball dispersal across forest landscapes. The work demonstrated the potential of aerial technology to support environmental programmes requiring operations across large areas. The company has also established a DGCA-authorised Remote Pilot Training Organisation at Amalapuram, contributing to drone skilling and rural entrepreneurship.

That field experience has been complemented by the development of agricultural technology such as NIKA2. The Kisan Medium Drone combines two major functions, spraying and spreading, on one platform. It carries a 16-litre spraying payload and 13-kg spreading payload and can cover approximately three acres in a single sortie depending on operating conditions. The platform has been designed to address different agricultural requirements while reducing dependence on multiple specialised machines.

NIKA2 is equipped for diverse operating environments. Its terrain-following technology is designed for varying and undulating terrain, opening up applications such as tea-estate spraying. The drone supports precision agricultural spraying as well as seed and granule spreading. Its potential extends to aquaculture, where it can assist with feed distribution across fish and shrimp ponds. Night-operation capability and advanced fail-safe systems further expand its operational scope.

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The technology is being developed by AkinAnalytics, a MeitY-supported women-led Indian DeepTech and Defence technology startup founded and led by Janaki Pulaparthi, a Computer Science Engineer and ISB alumna. The company’s broader portfolio includes AI-augmented drone analytics, Digital Twin technologies, mining, energy, infrastructure and defence applications. Its innovation journey has also included support through NIDHI PRAYAS, Startup India Seed Fund Scheme and MeitY SAMRIDH, as well as participation in the iDEX defence innovation ecosystem and Stanford Seed Spark.

The unveiling of NIKA2 by Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ji represents a notable transition in AkinAnalytics’ journey, bringing together field-level deployment experience and national recognition. From afforestation operations in Andhra Pradesh to demonstrating an indigenous agricultural drone before a Union Minister, the company has expanded the scope of its technology applications. The occasion also highlights the contribution of women-led DeepTech ventures to India’s indigenous technology ambitions and their potential role in shaping the next phase of technology-enabled agriculture.