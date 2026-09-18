How 1win Charity Is Building Long-Term Social Impact Across India

1win Charity has continued to expand its work in India in 2026, focusing on projects across several areas of social impact. The organization supports elderly people, invests in accessible sports infrastructure, helps communities recover after natural disasters, and contributes to environmental restoration. Since the beginning of the year, more than $170,000 has gone toward these and other charitable initiatives in India only.

Supporting Elderly Care With Neeraj Goyat

During one of its latest charitable initiatives, 1win Charity partnered with Indian professional boxer Neeraj Goyat to support residents of elderly care homes by providing wheelchairs and essential medication. This follows an existing partnership. Earlier this year, 1win Charity and Goyat supported Indian pensioners by providing everyday essentials, drinking water, food, and medicine for residents with mobility difficulties.

Returning to the same area of social support is significant to 1win Charity’s wider approach in India, as the objective is to identify areas where support can continue or expand.

Improving Access to Sports Infrastructure

Sport is another important area of 1win Charity's work in India. Between May and August 2026, the organization improved sports facilities across Bengaluru, Shillong, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Gurugram and Noida. The initiative covered cricket and football grounds as well as outdoor workout areas.

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The facilities were restored and opened to local communities free of charge. Residents can now use them for training, amateur games, and regular exercise. The project aims to make sports infrastructure easier to access and give more people an opportunity to exercise regularly. It also creates a resource that local communities can continue using after the initial restoration work is complete.

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Supporting Communities in Assam

1win Charity also provides humanitarian assistance following natural disasters.

After severe flooding in Assam damaged homes and displaced local families, 1win Charity supported the reconstruction of a small village to help affected residents return to permanent housing. The project focused on one of the main challenges communities face after a natural disaster: rebuilding their homes after the initial emergency has passed. Housing support from 1win Charity gave affected families a more stable foundation for recovery.

Restoring Green Areas in Haryana

Environmental projects form another part of the organization's work in the country.

In July 2026, 1win Charity partnered with environmental activist and Touchforearth founder Adesh Soni to plant 100,000 trees in Haryana’s Bhiwani district. More than 100 volunteers worked for ten days on the initiative. They prepared barren, underutilized land, improved soil conditions, transported saplings, and planted trees.

The project aimed to increase green cover and support ecological restoration in the area. Its impact will continue to develop as the trees grow and become part of the local environment.

Building Deeper Connections with the Local Communities

The projects implemented in 2026 show how 1win Charity is developing its presence in India around different community needs. Local partners, public figures and volunteers help identify these needs and bring each initiative to life.