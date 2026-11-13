Investing in shares and other securities involves more than buying and selling. Investors also need to keep track of their holdings, review transaction details, and monitor changes in their portfolios. A Demat account stores securities in electronic form, while a demat app allows users to access and manage these holdings through a digital interface. With a demat app, investors can view their securities, check transaction history, and review portfolio details without relying on physical statements. This article explains how demat apps help investors track and manage their securities holdings and what features they can look for.

What Is a Demat App?

A demat app is a platform that can give you access to your Demat account, allowing you to track your securities, which could include stocks, bonds, ETFs, and other investable products.

It will allow you to view your holdings within your Demat account. You can get further insights about your account, including statements, corporate actions and updates on your holdings, depending on the platform.

A demat app will not be the same as a trading app but many offer both functions. A Demat account will contain your securities, whereas a trading account will allow you to trade.

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How Demat Apps Help Investors Track Their Securities Holdings

Demat apps provide access to different account details and portfolio-related information. Some of the ways they help investors track their holdings are explained below.

1. View All Holdings in One Place

Investors may hold shares, ETFs, bonds and other securities across different companies and instruments. A demat app provides a consolidated view of the securities held in the account, depending on the platform's features.

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2. See the Value of Your Portfolio

Many demat applications will show you the latest value of the securities in your account. This helps investors see how much their portfolio is worth at any given time.

3. View your Transaction History

Demat applications may allow you to view detailed transaction information, such as which securities have been bought/sold in your account. Investors can use this to monitor what they have bought/sold and any other activity in their account.

4. Track Corporate Actions

When you hold a security, its stock price may be affected by corporate actions such as Dividends, Bonus Issues, Stock Splits and Rights Issues. Depending on which application you are using and what services are offered by your depository, you might get notified of the relevant information.

5. View your Statement

Demat Apps give investors the ability to view or download statements for their account. This will provide information about what securities they have and any transactions that have occurred. Investors can then refer back to their statements when reviewing their portfolio or keeping their own records. This can depend on the platform.

Features to Look for in a Demat App

Before choosing a demat app, investors can review the features available and understand how they support account management.

Portfolio Dashboard

This will give you a clear view of your holdings within your account. It will show you how much you have of each security, the value of it and other information. Having a clear dashboard can help you keep track of your portfolio.

Price Alerts and Notifications

Some apps allow users to set alerts for selected securities or receive notifications about account activity. These alerts can help investors stay informed about price movements, transaction updates, and other relevant events. The type of alerts available depends on the platform.

Transaction and Holdings Reports

Access to transaction history and holdings reports helps investors review account activity. Downloadable reports can also be used for personal record-keeping and financial planning.

Security Features

As a demat app will contain financial and personal information relating to your account, it will be important to know what security features are available. You can check if they offer secure logins, two factor authentication and other account security features.

Easy Navigation

A well-organised interface can make it easier to find holdings, statements, and transaction details. Investors may also check whether the app works smoothly on their device and provides access to the account information they need.

Conclusion