Margin Trading in India allows investors to take a market position using a combination of their own margin and financing or leverage provided under the permitted framework. In the cash market, Margin Trading Facility is the regulated structure commonly used for carrying funded positions in eligible securities. The investor contributes the required margin, the broker funds the balance, and financing costs apply until the position is closed.

The main risk is leverage. A larger position can increase gains when prices move favourably, but it can also magnify losses, trigger margin calls and lead to forced liquidation when prices move against the investor.

How does margin-based buying work?

Assume an investor wants exposure worth Rs. 1 lakh but contributes only the required margin rather than the full purchase value. The broker finances the remaining eligible amount under the applicable facility.

The investor therefore controls a position larger than the cash personally contributed. This is the source of leverage.

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If the security rises 5%, the gain is calculated on the full market position. If it falls 5%, the loss is also calculated on the full position. Financing charges and transaction costs further affect the final result.

What is the regulated MTF route in the cash market?

Under the exchange framework, approved brokers can provide Margin Trading Facility to clients after meeting eligibility requirements and obtaining the required exchange permission.

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NSE states that eligible securities include Group I equity shares and Group I equity ETF units. Client consent is required, and the broker must communicate the relevant rights, obligations, terms and conditions.

This makes MTF different from an informal loan arrangement. It operates within the securities-market margin, pledge, reporting and risk-management framework.

What is initial margin?

Initial margin is the investor's required contribution toward the position.

The eligible contribution can include cash, cash equivalents or permitted securities after the applicable haircut. A haircut recognises collateral at less than its full market value to provide a risk buffer.

The percentage required can vary by security and applicable regulatory parameters. Investors should use the broker's current margin information for the exact trade rather than relying on an old percentage seen online.

Why can margin requirements increase after the trade?

Market risk is not fixed. When the funded security falls or volatility rises, the value of the investor's margin relative to the position can decline.

The broker may then require additional margin to bring the account back within the prescribed level. This is commonly described as a margin shortfall or margin call.

If the investor cannot provide the required margin, securities may be liquidated according to the applicable process and broker terms.

What is forced liquidation risk?

Forced liquidation means the investor may lose control over the timing of the exit.

An unleveraged investor can sometimes choose to hold through a temporary fall if the investment thesis remains intact. A leveraged investor may not have that flexibility if the margin becomes insufficient.

This creates a specific risk: a security can be sold during a sharp decline even if the investor believes it may later recover.

How do financing costs affect returns?

The broker charges interest or financing cost on the funded amount. The longer the position remains open, the more this cost can accumulate.

A stock can rise and still produce a disappointing net result if the price increase is too small to cover financing and transaction costs.

Before entering, calculate the approximate break-even movement required after financing, brokerage and other applicable charges.

How is Margin Trading different from Derivatives?

Both can create leveraged exposure, but they are structurally different.

In MTF, the investor buys eligible cash-market securities with part of the purchase value funded under the margin framework. Derivatives are contracts whose value depends on an underlying asset, index or security and have their own margin, expiry and settlement rules.

Futures and options can involve additional risks such as expiry, contract specifications and, for options, time decay. Investors should not assume that experience with one leveraged product automatically translates to another.

What is concentration risk in a margin position?

Leverage becomes more dangerous when too much exposure is concentrated in one stock or sector.

A company-specific event can produce a sudden price gap, leaving little time to add margin or exit at the expected price. Even a stop-loss order may execute at a different level in a fast or illiquid market.

Set position limits before entering rather than increasing exposure simply because margin is available.

Can margin amplify emotional mistakes?

Yes. Leverage can make normal market movements feel much larger because the profit and loss changes quickly relative to the investor's own capital.

This can lead to averaging down without analysis, delaying an exit, adding collateral repeatedly or taking another trade to recover a loss.

A written risk plan can help. Define the maximum capital allocation, acceptable loss and conditions for closing the position before the trade is placed.

What should you check before using margin?

Check whether the security is eligible, the initial and maintenance margin, financing rate, collateral haircut and liquidation policy.

Also ask whether you could meet an additional margin requirement during a sudden market fall. If the answer is no, the position may already be too large.

Use only capital that can tolerate market loss. Money required for near-term expenses or emergency needs should not be used to support leveraged positions.

Is Margin Trading suitable for beginners?

It is not a beginner-friendly substitute for fully paid investing. The mechanics add financing, collateral and liquidation risk on top of normal market risk.

A new investor should first understand cash-market execution, settlement, position sizing and portfolio risk before considering leverage.