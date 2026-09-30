How Dr. Rakesh Kalapala Is Shaping the Future of Obesity Care and Healthcare Innovation in India

While Dr. Rakesh Kalapala is widely recognized for his contributions to obesity care, metabolic medicine and advanced endoscopy, his vision extends well beyond clinical practice. He strongly believes that the future of healthcare in India will depend not only on medical excellence but also on the country's ability to innovate, design and manufacture world-class healthcare technologies.

This belief is reflected in his active efforts to promote India's growing MedTech ecosystem through the AI MedTech Alliance (AIM Foundation).

According to Dr. Kalapala, India is uniquely positioned to become a global leader in medical technology. The country has one of the world's largest and most diverse patient populations, highly skilled clinicians, talented biomedical engineers, a rapidly expanding startup ecosystem and strong manufacturing capabilities.

Bringing these strengths together can accelerate the development of affordable, high-quality medical technologies that address both domestic healthcare needs and global demand.

Advertisement

In the field of obesity and metabolic medicine, Dr. Kalapala believes there is a significant opportunity for indigenous innovation. Many advanced endobariatric procedures-including Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG), Intragastric Balloon (IGB) therapy and other minimally invasive metabolic interventions-depend on sophisticated medical devices, many of which are currently imported.

While these technologies have transformed obesity treatment worldwide, imported devices often increase procedural costs and limit wider accessibility.

Advertisement

Dr. Kalapala advocates the development of India-designed and India-manufactured endoscopic platforms, obesity treatment devices and digital healthcare technologies that meet international quality standards while remaining affordable for patients.

He believes that strengthening indigenous research, engineering and manufacturing can reduce dependence on imports, improve accessibility, encourage innovation and establish India as a global exporter of advanced medical technologies.

He also sees artificial intelligence as a powerful force in transforming healthcare. From early risk prediction and patient selection to procedure planning, outcome monitoring and long-term disease management, AI has the potential to make obesity and metabolic care more precise, personalized and efficient.

By integrating clinical expertise with engineering, data science and digital innovation, India can build solutions that are not only technologically advanced but also tailored to its own healthcare challenges.

Through the AI MedTech Alliance (AIM Foundation), Dr. Kalapala encourages greater collaboration between clinicians, researchers, engineers, entrepreneurs, industry partners, academic institutions and policymakers. He believes that meaningful innovation happens when expertise from multiple disciplines comes together to solve real clinical problems.

Such collaboration can accelerate the development of next-generation devices, AI-enabled healthcare solutions and scalable technologies that improve patient outcomes while strengthening India's healthcare infrastructure.

For Dr. Kalapala, the long-term vision is clear: India should not merely adopt global healthcare technologies-it should help create them. By fostering indigenous innovation, supporting MedTech entrepreneurship and encouraging evidence-based research, he believes the country can emerge as a global hub for affordable, high-quality medical technology, contributing not only to better healthcare for millions of patients but also to India's growing leadership in healthcare innovation.