How RayMach Technologies Is Using AI To Address Aviation’s Operational Challenges

As the aviation industry navigates digital transformation, rising operational complexities and increasing cost pressures, technology is becoming central to improving efficiency, safety and decision-making. Founded in 2016, RayMach Technologies has evolved from addressing specific airline operational challenges to building an interconnected aviation technology ecosystem. In this interview with Republic World, Mudit Verma, Co-founder and CEO of RayMach Technologies, discusses the role of artificial intelligence in aviation, the importance of modernising legacy systems, technology-led compliance and the company’s vision for global expansion.

1. What was the founding vision behind RayMach Technologies, and how has it evolved since 2016?

Ans: We founded RayMach in 2016 with a simple objective: to use technology to make aviation operations simpler, more efficient and more intelligent.

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At the time, we were focused primarily on solving specific operational problems for airlines. Over the years, we built capabilities across crew management, analytics, automation, ground operations, electronic logbooks and operational optimisation.

Our biggest learning was that these systems cannot remain isolated. Aviation operations are deeply interconnected, so the real value comes from connecting the data and intelligence across them.

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That evolution has led us to AeroMach, which is a neural intelligence platform designed to connect aviation systems, predict operational risks and help organisations make better decisions.

2. Could you walk us through RayMach’s product portfolio and how these offerings collectively serve airlines and airports?

Ans: RayMach's portfolio has evolved around the core operational needs of aviation.

StatMach focuses on data integration, analytics and the unified data layer. CrewMach addresses crew training and compliance, while eLogMach digitises crew logbooks and operational information. GroundMach supports integrated ground and airport operations, and BotMach focuses on intelligent process automation.

We also have capabilities around AI-enabled documentation which is called DocMach, optimisation and disruption management.

These products are increasingly being brought together through AeroMach, which acts as the intelligence layer connecting data, applications and operational workflows.

So rather than looking at them as individual products, our vision is to create an interconnected aviation technology ecosystem.

3. How does your leadership team foster innovation while balancing technical expertise, financial strategy, and industry demands?

Ans: Innovation in aviation has to be grounded in reality. We cannot innovate simply because a technology is new; it has to solve a genuine operational or commercial problem.

Our leadership approach therefore combines three perspectives: aviation domain knowledge, technology and business viability.

We spend considerable time understanding how an airline or airport actually operates, what its constraints are and where technology can create measurable value. At the same time, we remain disciplined about commercial outcomes, scalability and return on investment.

As a bootstrapped company, financial discipline has also been an important part of our culture. It has forced us to build solutions that customers genuinely value rather than pursuing technology for its own sake.

4. What are RayMach’s plans for scaling globally, and what opportunities or challenges do you anticipate in entering new markets?

Ans: Our ambition is to take RayMach from being an India-origin aviation technology company to a global aviation technology company.

We see opportunities particularly in markets where airlines are expanding rapidly and are looking to modernise operations without completely replacing their existing technology infrastructure.

The challenge is that every aviation market has its own regulatory environment, operational practices and technology landscape. Our strategy is therefore not to impose a single model, but to build a flexible platform that can integrate with existing systems and adapt to local requirements.

Our international expansion will focus on strategic partnerships, aviation customers and markets where our operational expertise can create a clear advantage.

5. Aviation is undergoing rapid digital transformation. How do you see AI reshaping the industry over the next decade?

Ans: I believe AI will move aviation from automation to intelligence and eventually towards increasingly autonomous operations within defined boundaries.

Today, many systems tell operators what has happened. The next generation will increasingly tell them what is likely to happen, why it may happen and what options they have.

We will see AI being applied to disruption management, predictive maintenance, crew optimisation, airport operations, compliance and resource planning.

However, aviation AI will be different from generic AI. It must understand operational constraints, regulations, safety requirements and the consequences of its recommendations.

The biggest opportunity is therefore not simply putting an LLM into aviation. It is building aviation-specific intelligence around real operational data.

6. Compliance remains a major challenge for airlines worldwide. What role can technology play in simplifying regulatory processes?

Ans: Compliance should increasingly become a continuous digital process rather than a periodic manual exercise.

Technology can automatically capture operational records, monitor requirements, identify exceptions and maintain auditable digital trails.

For example, crew training, licence, duty limitations, qualifications and operational records can be continuously monitored rather than relying on manual checks and spreadsheets.

The objective is not to reduce the importance of compliance. It is to make compliance more visible, proactive and less administratively burdensome for aviation professionals.

7. Legacy systems often slow down innovation in aviation. What are the biggest hurdles to modernization across the industry?

Ans: The biggest mistake is to assume that modernization means replacing everything.

Airlines operate some of the most complex technology environments in the world, with systems that have evolved over decades. Many legacy systems are reliable and mission-critical.

The real challenge is connecting them.

That means dealing with different APIs, data formats, databases, vendors, security models and data-quality issues.

We believe the practical approach is to create an intelligent integration layer around existing systems which AeroMach already does. This allows airlines to modernise progressively without putting critical operations at unnecessary risk.

8. With rising operational costs, how can automation help airlines remain competitive in today’s market?

Ans: Automation can directly improve both productivity and consistency.

There are thousands of repetitive activities across airline operations, from data entry and reconciliation to documentation, crew records, maintenance workflows and operational reporting.

Automating these processes allows skilled employees to spend more time on decisions that require judgement.

But the bigger opportunity is intelligent automation: combining automation with AI so that systems can not only execute a predefined task but also identify exceptions and determine when human intervention is required.

For airlines operating on tight margins, even small improvements across multiple operational processes can have a significant cumulative impact.

9. Cybersecurity is a growing concern in aviation IT. What safeguards should the industry prioritize to protect sensitive data?

Ans: Cybersecurity has to be treated as part of the architecture, not as an additional layer added later.

Airlines and aviation technology providers should prioritise strong identity and access management, encryption, network segmentation, continuous monitoring, secure APIs, vulnerability management and rigorous third-party security controls.

Equally important is governance around AI. Organisations need to understand what data an AI system can access, how it is processed and who can act on its recommendations.

In aviation, cybersecurity ultimately becomes a safety and operational-resilience issue, not simply an IT issue.

10. How do you see mid-sized innovators contributing to the global aviation ecosystem compared to established giants?

Ans: Mid-sized technology companies can bring something extremely valuable to aviation: agility combined with domain depth.

Large technology companies have enormous resources and global reach, but aviation often requires highly specialised solutions that understand the realities of airline operations.

A company like RayMach can work closely with operators, understand a specific operational problem and develop and deploy a solution much faster.

I don't see this as established companies versus innovators. The future will be collaborative. Large technology platforms, airlines, airports, MROs and specialised aviation technology companies each bring different strengths.

Our ambition at RayMach is to be the specialised aviation intelligence layer that connects those capabilities and turns operational data into better decisions.