How Regular Cardiac Checkups Can Help Detect Heart Rhythm Disorders Early

Your heart keeps on working day in and day out. It pumps blood all over your body with a regular beat. Yet, we tend to forget about it as it quietly does its job as we work, play, eat, and sleep.

Sometimes the heartbeat slows down, speeds up, or becomes irregular. A condition like this is known as a heart rhythm disorder. It can be difficult to notice since there are usually no unusual symptoms. That is why it is important to get your heart checked regularly. If you are in central India and looking for a reputed cardiologist in Nagpur , Dr Chetan Rathi should be the one to get your heart checked.

What is a heart rhythm disorder?

Imagine your heart as a little drum that beats rhythmically and evenly to pump blood. An electrical wiring system in your heart is what makes this possible.

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The signal that makes your heart beat can become irregular sometimes, making it uneven. In such a scenario, you may start to feel breathless or weak depending on the nature of the irregularity. Some heart rhythm issues, such as arrhythmias, can make you feel a fluttering sensation in your chest. It is very important to get such conditions treated so that they do not affect your life adversely.

Why are rhythm problems hard to spot?

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It is easy to go to the hospital when you have chest pain but it is not easy to get your heart checked when there are no unusual symptoms. You may feel a little tired and think that it is just a lack of sleep. You may feel a flutter in your heart and think that it is due to the stress you are facing. Conditions like arrhythmia do not last for long, so most people choose to ignore them without realizing that they can become serious.

In addition to this, irregular heartbeats often have subtle signs and symptoms. Over time, some untreated heart rhythm disorders may lead to serious complications, such as stroke or heart failure. Routine heart checkups are your best option to detect any irregularities.

How Can Doctors Detect Rhythm Problems Early On?

Getting your heart checked is a quick and simple procedure. It is completely noninvasive and takes very little time. A few simple tests that your doctor may recommend can provide the information they need.

● Listening to your heart with a stethoscope, checking your pulse, and an ECG or electrocardiogram are some of the common ways to check your heart.

● An ECG takes a short while, is completely harmless, and can tell you a lot about the condition of your heart.

● If your heart is healthy, you are safe and sound. On the other hand, if your heartbeat is irregular, your doctor may want you to wear a device that keeps track of your heart for a while so that they can know the extent of your condition.

Simple Treatment Options Help You Stay Happy and Healthy

Detecting a heart issue early is a great way to stay healthy. There are numerous ways that you can treat a rhythm problem. You must make lifestyle changes to manage your condition. In some cases, however, drugs are required on a daily basis to make sure that your heart stays healthy.

In some cases, pacemaker after surgery can be used to help your heart maintain a regular rhythm. A pacemaker is a tiny device that is placed near your chest with minor surgery to help your heart maintain an appropriate rhythm. This device helps people live a happy and healthy life.

Who Needs To Get Their Heart Checked?

Irregular heartbeats can affect anyone irrespective of age. You must get your heart checked regularly no matter how old you are. Here are some symptoms that suggest that you need to get your heart checked soon.

● Irregular heartbeats can be inherited, so if you have a family history of heart problems, make sure you get your heart checked regularly.

● If you feel lightheaded or tired most of the time, get your heart checked.

● People with diabetes or high blood pressure should have regular heart checkups.

● If you have a constant feeling of a fluttering heart, you need to get your heart checked.