How ROTORIS Is Rethinking What Makes a Luxury Watch

Gurugram: Luxury in watchmaking is being approached differently. Beyond names and heritage, attention is increasingly returning to the timepiece itself: how it is designed, engineered, finished, and eventually experienced by its owner.

ROTORIS, a design-led watch house, builds its case on the same ground. It begins with how each piece is designed and engineered, then moves to the finish. The way a timepiece is made, presented and eventually owned is part of the same experience.

What Makes a Luxury Watch Worth Owning?

Luxury watches have traditionally drawn value from established names, histories and craftsmanship passed down across generations. These remain important, but today’s buyers are also paying closer attention to construction, functionality and design intent.

A well-made watch brings several elements together. The movement determines how it operates, the case influences its presence on the wrist, and the dial establishes much of its visual character. Finishing connects these elements, making the difference between a collection of components and a considered object.

Advertisement

ROTORIS Presents Five Collections With Distinct Perspectives

The design of a watch often reveals more about its character than a description of its price or positioning. Across the five collections, the house explores different ways of translating an idea into a wearable object.

1. Astonia: Inspired by racing instruments, the collection incorporates a chronograph layout with three sub-dials, a tachymetre, and a 42mm case. Its design prioritises function and a more pronounced sporting character.

Advertisement

2. Manifesta: An open-heart display at six o’clock reveals part of the movement, while dials made from single pieces of Green Jade, Lapis Lazuli, Pietersite, and White Mother of Pearl bring natural variation into the design.

3. Monarch: A classical approach informs the collection, with a moonphase display adding a traditional horological element.

4. Arvion: Proportion is central to its identity. The 39.5mm case is designed to offer a considered presence without overwhelming the wrist.

5. Auriqua: Drawing inspiration from modern superyachts, the collection translates angular forms and clean lines into its design.

The details differ, but the design approach remains consistent across all five collections.

Beyond the Watch: The Experience of Ownership

For ROTORIS, the experience of owning a watch extends beyond the timepiece itself.

As Aakash Anand, Co-Founder of ROTORIS, puts it: “A timepiece should do more than tell the time. It should remind you, every time you glance at your wrist, of the journey you are on.”

The ROTORIS timepieces are part of this wider experience. Through the ROTORIS Registry, interested collectors can register their interest and request access to available allocations. The ROTORIS House in New Delhi is an appointment-only experience centre that allows visitors to examine individual timepieces up close and spend time with the people behind the watch house.

From discovering the collections to exploring the process of ownership, each touchpoint offers collectors different ways to engage with ROTORIS and its timepieces.

A Broader Definition of Luxury

There is no single measure of a luxury watch. For some collectors, the movement is the primary attraction; for others, it is the dial, the proportions, the finishing, or the personal significance attached to a particular piece. What connects these views is how closely execution follows intent. Materials must suit the design, and engineering must support the watch’s purpose.

This perspective informs the approach behind ROTORIS luxury watches: placing design and engineering at the centre of the ownership experience. In a category where heritage can carry considerable weight, the longer-term test remains the object itself, and how convincingly it earns its place on the wrist.