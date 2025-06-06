How to Avail Buy 1 Get 1 Free Movie Ticket Offers with Your Credit Card

FIRST Select Credit Card

Buy-one-get-one (BOGO) movie tickets up to Rs 250 are available on the Paytm mobile app and are valid twice monthly.

The first EMI payment made within 30 days of the card's issuance is eligible for cashback of up to Rs 1000.

There are more than 300 merchant deals, up to 15% off at more than 3000 health and wellness stores, and up to 20% off at more than 1500 restaurants.

10X reward points for increasing monthly spending of over Rs 25,000 and on your birthday spending.

6X and 3X reward points for online and in-store purchases for monthly spending of up to Rs 25,000.

FIRST Wealth Credit Card

Buy-one-get-one ( BOGO ) movie ticket offers up to Rs 500 on the Paytm mobile app, valid twice per month.

Over 300 merchant offers, up to 20% discount at 1500+ restaurants, and up to 15% discount at 3000+ health and wellness outlets.

10X reward points for increasing monthly spending by over Rs 30,000 and on your birthday spending.

6X and 3X reward points for online and in-store purchases for monthly spending of up to Rs 30,000.

FIRST WOW! Credit Card (VISA Infinite offer)

Get 50% off up to 200 INR on food combos on BookMyShow.

Get 50% off up to 300 INR on booking at least two movie tickets on BookMyShow.

Get 50% off up to 500 INR on booking a minimum of two non-movie tickets on BookMyShow

4X redeemable reward points online anytime and anywhere