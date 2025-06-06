Republic World
Updated 6 June 2025 at 13:49 IST

How to Avail Buy 1 Get 1 Free Movie Ticket Offers with Your Credit Card

Let’s check out the cards available and see how you can avail yourself of the best offer!

Reported by: Moumita Mukherjee
How to Avail Buy 1 Get 1 Free Movie Ticket Offers with Your Credit Card | Image: Republic Initiative

Many of us like to go on movie dates over the weekend. That’s the reason several credit card companies provide entertainment advantages as a core feature or as an extra lifestyle perk. Therefore, if you spend a lot of money on entertainment each month, having one of these cards can save you a lot.

Furthermore, credit cards with fantastic reward systems might be revolutionary for movie buffs. Customers who participate in these programs can earn cashback or points for their normal purchases, which they can then redeem for movie tickets or gift cards.

You may take advantage of fantastic movie discounts when you use IDFC FIRST Bank credit cards. Let's check out the cards available and see how you can avail yourself of the best offer!

Best Cards For Movie Tickets

When it comes to getting the best deals on movie tickets, here are some options by IDFC FIRST:

  • FIRST Select Credit Card
  • Buy-one-get-one (BOGO) movie tickets up to Rs 250 are available on the Paytm mobile app and are valid twice monthly.
  • The first EMI payment made within 30 days of the card's issuance is eligible for cashback of up to Rs 1000.
  • There are more than 300 merchant deals, up to 15% off at more than 3000 health and wellness stores, and up to 20% off at more than 1500 restaurants.
  • 10X reward points for increasing monthly spending of over Rs 25,000 and on your birthday spending.
  • 6X and 3X reward points for online and in-store purchases for monthly spending of up to Rs 25,000.
  • FIRST Wealth Credit Card
  • Buy-one-get-one (BOGO) movie ticket offers up to Rs 500 on the Paytm mobile app, valid twice per month.
  • Over 300 merchant offers, up to 20% discount at 1500+ restaurants, and up to 15% discount at 3000+ health and wellness outlets.
  • 10X reward points for increasing monthly spending by over Rs 30,000 and on your birthday spending. 
  • 6X and 3X reward points for online and in-store purchases for monthly spending of up to Rs 30,000.
  • FIRST WOW! Credit Card (VISA Infinite offer)
  • Get 50% off up to 200 INR on food combos on BookMyShow.
  • Get 50% off up to 300 INR on booking at least two movie tickets on BookMyShow.
  • Get 50% off up to 500 INR on booking a minimum of two non-movie tickets on BookMyShow
  • 4X redeemable reward points online anytime and anywhere
  • Over 300 merchant offers

How to Avail Offers On The Paytm Mobile App 

You can also avail offers on Paytm with the the IDFC FIRST app. Here are the steps to do so. 

  1. Go through the website to select the movie, cinema and show of your choice 
  2. To take advantage of the deal, select "View All" offerings. Choose the "Apply"  offer on the IDFC FIRST Wealth Credit Card and click on it. You may also enter the promo code IDFCCCFW1 to book up to three cinema tickets or IDFCCCFW2 to book four or more. 
  3. Enter your 16-digit credit card number and click 'Apply Offer'.  
  4. You will get an instant discount and will need to use the same card that you used to purchase to settle the remaining balance. The box will automatically fill up with your card number. Enter the remaining information to complete the payment, including the card's name, expiration date, and CVV.

Conclusion

You can use your credit card in various ways to get exclusive offers on movie tickets. Experience the marvels of the big screen without going over budget with one of the IDFC FIRST Bank credit cards discussed above. Take advantage of the amazing movie ticket discounts on credit cards to view the newest blockbuster at the theatre of your choice. Apply right away!

Published 6 June 2025 at 13:49 IST