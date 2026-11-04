Washing machines can build up a slimy layer, mildew, and bacteria. As a result, the machine might smell. It can start with using too much detergent or fabric softener, or washing clothes in cold water. The main problems stem from the wash not fully rinsing — the residue remains in the door seal, drain filter, or the detergent drawer. People use vinegar to get rid of the washing machine smell, but some manufacturers advise against using it. No matter whether you get a washing machine on rent or buy one, you need to sort the odour and find out what’s causing it.

Why Does Your Washing Machine Smell?

Washing machines smell because of bacteria, fungi, or biofilm. The growth begins with leftover detergent and fabric softener. Also, the lint can get clogged in the filter. If you want to get rid of the smell quickly, you should do the following things.

When the smell appears Most likely source What to do On opening the door after the machine sits idle Door gasket, outer drum and detergent drawer Dry the gasket, then run a tub clean While draining, or as rotten eggs or sewage Pump filter, drain hose or an unsealed floor drain Clean the filter and fit a trap on the drain line Only on clothes once they dry Bacteria transferred to fabric that dried slowly Unload promptly, dry in moving air, tub clean the machine Burning rubber during a wash or spin Drive belt, motor or a jammed drain pump Stop the cycle, switch off at the wall, call a technician

Mildew

If you get a musty smell from the washing machine, the cause could be the bacteria in the door seal or detergent drawer. The bacteria may be related to wet laundry odour. Cold cycles do not kill the cause of the smell.

Rotten Eggs

The smell of rotten eggs comes out when the washing machine is empty. When the smell is strong, it may be due to the drain hose and not the drum. The smell is sulphur which builds up when sludge sits in the drain hose. If you have the drain hose open, be careful because the gas can walk into the machine.

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Burning Rubber

The smell of burning rubber coming from the washing machine is a warning sign. If you have a belt-driven model, it usually means the drive belt is worn out or slipping. Or on any model, it can mean an overloaded motor or a drain pump straining against a blockage. Cleaning the tub does not get rid of the smell.

How Does the Smell Differ by Washing Machine?

The smell of a washing machine often depends on how the machine holds water. The design is a secondary factor here.

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Why Do Front-Load and Top-Load Machines Smell Different?

Front-load washing machines trap water in the folds of the rubber gasket. The water remains sealed between washes. Top-load washing machines collect scum under the pulsator and along an external tab that you cannot see.

Usually, the bacteria sit at the top of the seal where less water collects. Moisture, not dirt alone, determines how strong the washing machine smells.

Does Tub Clean Remove the Smell?

Tub clean is a maintenance cycle. You need to fill the drum with hot water and spin it hard to strip biofilm, detergent build-up, and scale from surfaces a regular wash can never touch. The washing machine manufacturers have different terms for this maintenance cycle – some call it Eco Drum Clean.

How Often Should You Run Tub Clean in a Washing Machine?

Most manufacturers suggest a tub clean roughly once a month. Some will tell you to run it every 30 washes, and others will suggest 40 washes. If the machine still smells, you can run a tub clean once a week for three weeks in a row.

Does Vinegar Remove the Washing Machine Smell?

Many people consider vinegar the ultimate solution, but it is not a reliable one. Some manufacturers acknowledge that vinegar can damage the rubber parts. Others advise against acidic cleaners because they can discolour or corrode the machine.

Can the Smell Come Back after a Tub Clean?

If the washing machine smells, it can return within a few days of a tub clean. If it happens, the cause is outside the drum. This is where the cycle cannot reach — it’s the drain pump filter or the detergent drawer. The pump filter behind a small flap at the bottom of front-load washing machines catches hair and lint. If it is trapped, it can lead to he smell. It is better to rub the tub clean every month when you clean the pump filter, inlet filter, and dispenser.

Do Daily Habits Stop the Smell from Coming Back?

Dry machines do not usually smell. If you do not give enough time for the drum to get dry, the smell comes back. What you can do is leave the lid open after every wash. You can also wipe the gasket with a dry cloth and make it a weekly habit.

Make sure you are using the right amount of detergent – it’s better to measure it before adding to the drum. If the rinse does not get rid of the detergent fully, it leads to bacteria. Once the cycle ends, take out your clothes. If you leave the load in the drum overnight, it can easily pick up the smell.

The situation gets worse during the monsoon. In cities with high humidity, the smell may be frequent when you leave your clothes in the drum after washing.

What Makes Renting a Washing Machine an Alternative Here?

For anyone likely to move within a couple of years, renting usually comes out ahead. Staying put for five years or longer? Buying tends to work out better. Odour comes into it more than you’d expect.

A washing machine smell that hangs on after three or four tub cleans is often a worn gasket or a tired drain pump, and once the warranty runs out, those repair bills quietly land with the owner. Rental platforms such as Rentomojo (a furniture and appliance rental platform founded in Bengaluru in 2014) cover repairs and relocation during the tenure, which matters to the 27.55% of urban Indian households that lived in rented homes in Census 2011.

So, What Is the Fastest Way to Get Rid of Washing Machine Smell for Good?