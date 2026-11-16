How To Read IPO Subscription Data Before Applying

Investors will usually review IPO Subscription Status before they apply for an IPO to understand the demand for the issue by various investor groups. Participation by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and retail investors can be reflected in subscription data, which may vary during the bidding period.

This information, along with the company's financials, valuation, business model, issue structure, and risk factors, can be used by investors who are following an upcoming IPO. However, reading subscription data requires more than simply looking at the headline number.

Each category has a specific definition, and how they change can help investors put the data into context.

What Is IPO Subscription Data?

IPO subscription data shows the demand received for the shares offered in an IPO. It is normally stated in multiples of the shares available for subscription.

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For instance, if a company has issued 1 crore shares and the bids received are 3 crore, the issue is subscribed 3X.

The subscription figure fluctuates during the IPO period due to the applications placed by investors. Subscription data is normally reported separately by:

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QIBs: Qualified Institutional Buyers

NIIs: Non-Institutional Investors

Retail investors: Retail Individual Investors

Certain IPOs may also have employee, shareholder, or other qualified allocations.

It is beneficial for investors to examine these categories individually, as this will provide them with a better understanding of the sources of demand than the subscription multiple alone.

Why Should You Check Subscription Data Before Applying?

Subscription data provides a view of demand during the IPO period. It can help investors understand participation from different investor segments.

For example, an IPO could show strong retail demand on its first day while institutional participation remains limited. QIB demand may then increase as the issue progresses.

However, subscription data should be viewed as one part of IPO research. A high subscription multiple does not establish that a company is fairly valued or that its shares will perform well after listing.

How to Read the Overall Subscription Number

The simplest formula is:

Subscription Multiple = Total Shares Bid For ÷ Total Shares Offered

Assume there are 2 crore shares available in an IPO and 8 crore shares bid in an IPO.

8 crore ÷ 2 crore = 4X

The IPO is thus oversubscribed by four times.

The overall number does not convey everything. It's possible for two IPOs to be identical in terms of overall subscription multiple but very different in terms of category-wise demand. It can be retail investor-driven, or it can be with significant participation of QIB and NII.

Understand QIB Subscription

QIB is an acronym for Qualified Institutional Buyers. Eligible institutional investors are in this category.

The demand from this category is reflected in the number of shares subscribed by the QIBs compared to the total number of shares allocated to QIBs.

For instance, if 1 crore shares are offered for subscription by QIBs and 4 crore shares are offered for subscription by institutions, then the QIB shares are subscribed 4X.

The QIB participation may vary throughout the IPO process and so should not be considered as the final institutional demand.

What Can QIB Data Tell You?

The level of institutional participation in an issue is indicated by the QIB subscription. But it should not be considered a standalone indicator.

Subscription data is not the only factor to consider when evaluating a company's fundamentals, valuation, industry conditions, financial performance, and risk factors.

Understand NII Subscription

NII refers to Non-Institutional Investors. This category covers eligible investors who do not fall under the retail or QIB categories.

The NII subscription figure shows demand relative to the shares reserved for this segment.

For example, if 50 lakh shares are reserved for NIIs and bids reach 2 crore shares:

2 crore ÷ 50 lakh = 4X

The NII portion is therefore subscribed 4X.

NII subscription can change as the IPO progresses, so investors should check the latest available figure rather than relying on an early update.

Understand Retail Subscription

Retail subscription is the demand of qualifying individual investors within the retail investment limit.

Assume an IPO has 1 crore shares allotted for retail investors out of which 3 crore shares are bid by the investors. It is subscribed 3X for the retail part.

A retail portion that is highly subscribed indicates that demand for the retail portion is higher than the number of shares allocated to the retail portion. It is not to say that all retail applicants will be issued shares.

Compare QIB, NII and Retail Subscription

Once you understand the categories, compare their subscription multiples separately.

Category Represents What to look at QIB Eligible institutional investors Level and progression of institutional demand NII Eligible non-institutional investors Demand relative to NII allocation Retail Eligible individual investors Demand relative to retail allocation

These multiples are based on the shares that are reserved for each category. It does not mean that 5X retail subscription and 5X QIB subscription are necessarily the same number of shares bid for.

Look at the Day-Wise Subscription Trend

An effective way to read IPO subscription data is to follow how it changes from one day to the next.

Subscription figures can be viewed as:

Day 1 subscription

Day 2 subscription

Final-day subscription

Final subscription after closure

The trend provides more context than one isolated number. A figure seen early in the IPO should not automatically be treated as the final subscription level.

What Does a High Subscription Mean?

A high subscription multiple implies that the number of shares demanded by that multiple or by all multiples has been greater than the number of shares offered for that multiple or for the entire issue.

But does not imply:

The company is undervalued

The IPO will go on sale at a premium price

The investor will receive an allotment

The share will provide long-term returns

Subscription data is a measure of demand during the IPO period. It is not a forecast of share price performance.

Likewise, there is no correlation between a lower subscription and poor performance after the initial public offering.

Check Subscription Data Alongside Valuation

Prior to making an application, review the price range of the IPO and take into account the valuation of the company in comparison to its financial results and, if applicable, similar listed companies.

An IPO can attract a lot of interest even though it is undervalued.

Subscription data tells you how much demand exists. It will not inform you if the price you are paying for the shares is right for your investment goals.

Review Financials and Use of Proceeds

Subscription numbers need to be taken into account with the company's financial data.

Review factors such as:

Revenue growth

Profitability

Margins

Debt

Cash flows

Historical financial performance

Look at how the company will spend the proceeds of the sale. Use of proceeds can be for expansion, debt repayment, working capital, acquisitions, or general corporate use.

Read the Risk Factors

Every IPO carries some risk, and this risk can differ significantly from one company to another.

These can be associated with competition, regulation, customer concentration, reliance on specific markets, debt, operations, industry conditions and other factors specific to the company.

The risks are not reflected in subscription data, so investors should check the disclosures.

How to Use Subscription Data for an Upcoming IPO

For an Upcoming IPO, subscription data becomes available once the issue opens for bidding. Before that, investors can review the company's offer details and prepare to track live figures when the subscription period begins.

Once the IPO opens, investors can monitor:

Overall subscription QIB subscription NII subscription Retail subscription Day-wise changes Final subscription after closure

Investors researching upcoming issues can also explore Kotak Neo's dedicated IPO section.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Looking Only at the Overall Number: The total subscription can hide differences between investor categories. Always check the category-wise figures.

Treating Subscription as a Recommendation: The subscription data does not indicate whether or not an IPO is appropriate for an individual investor.

Assuming High Subscription Guarantees Allotment: If there are fewer shares available than there is demand, allotment will be based on the relevant rules for the relevant investor category.

Using an Early Figure as the Final Number: Subscription can change significantly during the IPO period, particularly towards the closing date.

Ignoring Fundamentals: Don't use a subscription multiple as a substitute for financials, valuation, business fundamentals, and risk analysis.

Final Takeaway

The only way to read IPO subscription data is to understand what it means and where the demand is coming from. The overall subscription multiple gives a general overview, whereas the QIB, NII, and retail figures indicate participation by various categories of investors.

For investors tracking an Upcoming IPO, the most useful approach is to follow the subscription trend while also reviewing the company's financials, valuation, use of proceeds, business model, and risk factors.