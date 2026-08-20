‘I Watched My Father Keep Going To Work’: Karan Adani Opens Up On 3 Years Of Hindenburg Storm

Adani Ports Managing Director (MD) Karan Adani calls the past three years the most defining test of his career, one that had little to do with managing headlines and everything to do with watching his father carry them. In a candid LinkedIn note, Karan recounted the period after the Hindenburg Research report and the US Department of Justice (DoJ) proceedings that followed. He wrote that the focus shifted from business to something far more personal.

In his personal LinkedIn post, the MD of Adani Ports expressed what it was like to see his father, chairman of the Adani Group Gautam Adani, navigate the fallout after the Hindenburg Research report. "Over the last three years, through the Hindenburg attack on the Adani Group and the US DOJ proceedings, I was asked one question more than any other: What is it like, as a son, to watch your father endure all of this?" Karan wrote.

The events placed the conglomerate under intense public and legal scrutiny and, by extension, placed his family in the spotlight. Karan Adani admitted that while it was happening, he could not find words to answer, adding, "Now that it is behind us, I can."

Describing mornings that began with another headline, another accusation and another judgment, Karan called the reaction human and said, "I felt anger. I felt concerned. And, as a son, I often wondered, how much should one man have to absorb?"

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Rather than the noise of the coverage, what remained with him was the quieter image of his father, saying, “My Father Kept Going to Work…..It sounds such and ordinary statement. It was anything but ordinary. We often imagine resilience as something dramatic - a great speech, a show of defiance, a promise to prove everyone wrong. I saw none of that. I saw my father rise every morning and return to the work in front of him.”

In his view, resilience is often pictured as a dramatic speech or a defiant promise, however, what he witnessed instead was his father returning each morning to the work at hand. "Projects still had to be built. People still depended on us. Ports had to run. Power had to reach homes and businesses. Airports had to serve passengers. Investments whose results would be seen only decades later still had to be made." He added: "India had not paused because our family was living through a storm. And neither did he."

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New Understanding Of ‘Papa’

The period shifted how Karan saw the man he had always called “Papa”, saying that his father possessed an "extraordinary ability to focus on the task in front of him". He said that the instinct had always been that "Work speaks for itself".

The focus deepened Karan’s understanding of why Gautam Adani had committed his life to infrastructure and what he calls nation-building, noting, "For him, these were never slogans. He has always believed that India’s aspirations will demand infrastructure on a scale most cannot even imagine today. That belief has shaped every major choice he has made. These are not businesses built for a quarter or a news cycle. They are built on conviction measured in decades."

Billionaire businessman Gautam Adani has built the group around ports, airports, power and energy businesses that demand a long-term view. During the 3 years of turbulence, the ports-to-energy conglomerate did not slow down and invested more than Rs 2.08 lakh crore across the second half of FY25 and FY26, including a record capital expenditure of Rs 1,52,967 crore in FY26, the highest by any Indian corporate. Market capitalisation also recovered above pre-indictment levels.

Milestones Amid The Storm

Several landmarks were reached in the same window, including the launch of the Navi Mumbai International Airport. Adani Ports became the first Indian operator to handle more than 500 million tonnes of cargo in a year, while Adani Green Energy crossed 20 gigawatts of renewable capacity.

Institutional engagement also continued, with investors such as BlackRock and Apollo Global Management, and banks including Deutsche Bank and MUFG, expanding their dealings with the Group through the proceedings.

He added, "He has always believed that India's aspirations will demand infrastructure on a scale most cannot even imagine today," Karan wrote. "That belief has shaped every major choice he has made……These are not businesses built for a quarter or a news cycle. They are built on conviction measured in decades."

Reputation Versus Conviction

The most lasting lesson for Karan was the distinction between reputation and conviction, with him saying, "Reputation is partly in the hands of others. People will judge you. Headlines will be written. Markets will move. Narratives will rise and eventually fall……Conviction is different. Conviction is what remains when everything around you is being questioned."

He said that he watched his father continue building not because the pressure caused no pain, but because the work mattered more than the moment, saying, "I watched my father keep building. Not because he felt no pain. He is human. We all are……But because beneath the noise one belief remained unshaken, that the work mattered more than the moment."

Gautam Adani had often told the family that criticism and challenge come with consequential work, Karan recalled, writing, "If you believe deeply in what you have started, your responsibility is not to become distracted by every obstacle…..It is to finish the work and finish it well."

What Adversity Revealed

The experience also gave Karan a new measure of what it means for an institution to come through adversity. "There is much about how the Group emerged from this period that makes me proud. The numbers tell the story…..But that is not at all what makes me proudest as a son……Companies can recover numbers. Markets can recover value. Institutions can strengthen systems. The Characters are different……You do not discover character when the wind is behind you. You discover it in the middle of the storm," he said.

He wrote that he was proud because he had “the privilege of seeing what adversity revealed in my father……I saw that criticism did not have to become bitterness. That pressure did not have to become paralysis. That uncertainty did not have to weaken the purpose”.

Karan said that through those years, what stood out most was how rarely his father let circumstances alter the way he treated people around him, a lesson he called one of the most important he had learned.

'The Courage To Keep Building'

The note ended by moving beyond business and legal battles to what a child inherits. Karan wrote, "Sometimes the strongest answer to a difficult period is not an answer at all……It is to keep building."

He acknowledged that more difficult years would come, saying, "Anyone who chooses to build at this scale must expect them."

Karana Adani asserted, "As children, we inherit many things from our parents. Their name. Their stories. Their expectations. Their businesses…….But what I hope I have inherited and what these years have made me fiercely protective of is something far simpler and far more precious……The courage to keep your word……The discipline to keep doing the work……And the conviction to keep building for India, even when the world is shouting at you to stop."