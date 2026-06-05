Ideabaaz Startup Fest 2026 to Showcase 300+ Startups Through Exhibition, Demo Day and Startup Awards

~After facilitating over ₹41 crore in funding commitments in its inaugural tv season on Zee Network, India's biggest startup funding platform returns with a Startup Exhibition, Demo Day, startup awards, and unparalleled investor access under one roof~

New Delhi: Ideabaaz, India's emerging startup funding and entrepreneurship platform, has announced the launch of Ideabaaz Startup Fest 2026 which is scheduled to take place from August 26–30, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Poised to become one of the country's most comprehensive platforms for startup discovery, funding, mentorship, and recognition; this five-day startup ecosystem event aims to bring together over 300+ curated startups, 150+ Indian and global investors, industry mentors, ecosystem leaders, media, and visitors under one roof.

Building on the success of its inaugural TV season which was broadcasted on ZeeTv and streamed on Zee5, Ideabaaz Startup Fest 2026 will feature a large-scale startup exhibition, a six-week founder cohort programme, live Demo Day pitches, startup awards, workshops, and investor networking opportunities. Designed around the philosophy of "Idea Aapka. Paisa Humara.", the festival aims to bridge the gap between promising entrepreneurs and capital by creating a platform where founders can showcase innovations, access mentorship, engage directly with investors, and accelerate their growth journeys.

At the heart of the festival will be the Ideabaaz Cohort and Demo Day programme. Applications have opened on 1st of June 2026, following which 50 startups from across India will be selected to undergo six weeks of mentorship, investor-readiness training, and business coaching. The top 10 startups emerging from the programme will pitch live on Demo Day before a room of more than 150 investors, including venture capital firms, family offices, angel investors, syndicates, and leading celebrity investors.

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Ideabaaz Demo Day is expected to emerge as one of India's largest startup funding platforms of the year. Adding to the excitement, well-known personalities are expected to participate as investors, joining top venture capitalists and industry leaders in identifying and supporting promising startups.

Further amplifying the visibility of participating founders, both the Ideabaaz Demo Day and the Startup Awards Grand Finale will be streamed on a prominent national OTT platform, enabling startups to showcase their ideas and achievements before a national audience beyond the event venue.

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Speaking about the launch, Jeet Wagh, Founder & CEO, Ideabaaz said, "While India's startup ecosystem has grown tremendously and many startup showcase shows have started but many founders still face challenges in accessing the right mentorship, networks, and capital. Ideabaaz Startup Fest 2026 is designed to bring entrepreneurs, investors, and ecosystem enablers together on a single platform to unlock meaningful growth opportunities. More than an event, it is the foundation of a long-term ecosystem that will support founders through dedicated programmes, strategic partnerships, and year-round engagement initiatives." "

Beyond funding opportunities, the Fest will also host 50 startup awards celebrating entrepreneurial excellence across innovation, impact, resilience, and business growth. Participants will have access to workshops, mentorship sessions, and networking opportunities spanning sectors such as AI, fintech, climate tech, D2C, manufacturing, healthcare, and other emerging industries.

With its unique combination of capital, mentorship, recognition, and national visibility, Ideabaaz Startup Fest 2026 aims to strengthen India's startup ecosystem and create a launchpad for the country's next generation of high-growth ventures.

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