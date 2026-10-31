IISc Director Prof. Rangarajan Flags AI’s Promise and Perils at Adani University’s Third Convocation; 374 Students Graduate

Ahmedabad: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is creating new opportunities in education and scientific research, but its growing influence also raises questions about truth, trust and human relationships, said Prof. Govindan Rangarajan, Director of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), at Adani University’s third convocation ceremony in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Adani University conferred 374 degrees on the Class of 2026. Ten students received medals for academic excellence: five gold, three silver and two bronze.

Dr Priti Adani, President of Adani University, presided over the ceremony and welcomed the Chief Guest. "We are fortunate to have Prof. Rangarajan as our Chief Guest. His distinguished contributions to mathematics, research and academic leadership are a powerful beacon for our graduating class, and for all of us, as we work towards making Adani University a leading research-driven university," she said.

Prof. Rangarajan said: “AI offers tremendous possibilities in education and research. It can help us solve complex problems and accelerate scientific discovery. But we must also be mindful of its consequences. When images, videos and information can be generated so convincingly, how do we know what is true? And while technology is bringing us closer digitally, are we becoming more distant from one another? We must embrace what AI can do, but also think carefully about what we stand to lose.”

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Speaking about the relationship between industry and academia, Dr Adani said, "The promise is not that industry will simply tell a university what to study. It is that exposure to demanding real-world conditions can bring up questions – that neither industry nor academia would have framed alone."

"India has built infrastructure on a remarkable scale. Now we must learn to innovate and incubate at scale," she said, urging students to work on breakthroughs that can reach the most marginalised sections of society.

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Presenting the university’s annual report, Provost Prof. (Dr.) Dhaval Pujara highlighted the contributions of faculty, staff, students and industry partners. He outlined the university's efforts to strengthen its academic foundations, develop its research ecosystem and work more closely with industry and society. The university's longer-term ambition is to grow into a multidisciplinary institution for education and research that contributes to India's development and nation-building.

Established in 2022, Adani University focuses on industry-relevant education, practical learning and research.

About Adani University:

The University has been envisioned to focus on transdisciplinary research, knowledge creation and teaching-learning processes in the areas of Infrastructure, Energy, Technology, and Digital Healthcare. The University adopts an ecosystem approach to Higher Education within its campus, which includes not only the courses, disciplines, and research, but also skill development, professional development, teacher training, entrepreneurship development, innovation, product development, IPR creation, quality & certification, consultancy, and collaborative research through partnerships with Industry and Institutions across the world. Currently, the University offers Engineering, Technology and Business Management (under-graduate and post-graduate) programs (B. Tech, M. Tech, and MBA), flexible NEP-compliant integrated B. Tech + MBA and B.Tech. + M.Tech programs, along with an interdisciplinary Doctoral Program (PhD) with 1800+ students. Adani University is the first University in the State of Gujarat to have undergone and certified with ISO 21001:2018 certification which is considered as Gold Standard for Management Systems in higher education.