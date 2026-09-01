In Conversation with Priyanka Singhal, Founder & CEO of Ammunic Systems on strengthening India’s Defence Technology Ecosystem

1. Could you tell us a little about Ammunic Systems, its core focus and what inspired you to start the company?

Ammunic Systems was founded with a simple belief: India shouldn't just manufacture defence equipment, we should design the technologies that define the future of defence.

Our focus is on developing next-generation defence technologies that improve the effectiveness, precision and safety of military systems. Rather than competing in crowded manufacturing segments, we're investing in deep engineering where innovation creates strategic advantage. The inspiration came from recognizing a gap. India has exceptional engineering talent, yet many critical defence technologies continue to be imported. We wanted to contribute to changing that narrative. Every indigenous technology we build is one less technology India has to depend on someone else for.

2. India is emerging as a key defence manufacturing destination. What role does Ammunic Systems see itself playing in this evolving ecosystem?

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India's defence story is moving beyond "Make in India" toward "Design in India." That's where we believe the greatest long-term value lies.

Our role is to build intellectual property, develop advanced technologies and work alongside defence manufacturers, armed forces and government agencies to strengthen India's defence ecosystem. Success won't come from having the largest factories alone. It will come from creating technologies that the world wants to buy. The future belongs not to countries that manufacture the most, but to those that innovate the most.

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3. What are the key capabilities and areas of expertise that differentiate Ammunic Systems in the defence manufacturing space?

Our biggest difference is that we approach defence as a technology company rather than just a manufacturing company. We focus on solving complex engineering challenges through indigenous R&D, rapid prototyping and close collaboration with end users.

Defence products have to perform under extreme conditions where failure isn't an option. That requires rigorous engineering, precision and continuous validation. Innovation in defence isn't about adding more features, it's about improving reliability when it matters most.

4. What advantages does India offer for building a globally competitive defence manufacturing base?

India is uniquely positioned because three strengths are coming together simultaneously. First, we have one of the world's largest engineering talent pools.

Second, government policies are increasingly encouraging indigenous defence development and private-sector participation.

Third, India offers cost-effective engineering without compromising on quality.

But perhaps the biggest advantage is our ability to innovate under constraints. Indian engineers have consistently shown they can develop high-performance solutions with remarkable efficiency. That's an advantage the global defence industry increasingly recognizes.

5. How is Ammunic Systems strengthening its manufacturing capabilities to meet the evolving requirements of the defence sector?

Modern defence manufacturing is no longer just about production capacity, it's about engineering excellence, quality assurance and speed of innovation.

We're investing in robust design processes, testing capabilities, quality systems and partnerships that allow us to move efficiently from concept to validated products. For us, manufacturing starts long before production. It begins with designing products that are reliable, scalable and built for real operational requirements.

6. With India's defence exports gaining momentum, what opportunities does Ammunic Systems see in international markets?

The global market is increasingly looking for reliable, innovative and cost-effective defence technologies, and India is well positioned to meet that demand. Our approach isn't to chase every opportunity. We're focused on developing technologies with genuine global relevance. If a product solves a real operational problem, meets international standards and delivers value, geography becomes much less important.

India's growing credibility as a defence exporter creates opportunities not just for large companies but also for innovative technology startups.

7. What are the key challenges Indian defence manufacturers need to address to compete more effectively in global markets?

The biggest challenge isn't engineering talent, we have plenty of that. It's building globally trusted products through consistent quality, rigorous testing, certification and long-term reliability.

International customers aren't just buying equipment; they're buying confidence. That means Indian companies need to invest more in R&D, intellectual property, quality systems and long-term product support. Competing globally requires thinking globally from day one.

8. Looking ahead, what is Ammunic Systems' vision for the next three to five years, particularly in terms of technology, scale and global expansion?

Our vision is straightforward. We want to become one of the companies that demonstrates Indian defence startups can build world-class technologies, not just cost-effective alternatives.

Over the next few years, we'll continue investing in indigenous R&D, expanding our technology portfolio, strengthening manufacturing partnerships and exploring international markets where our innovations can create value. But growth isn't our only metric. If, five years from now, people say that Ammunic Systems helped establish India as a trusted source of advanced defence technologies, we'll consider that our biggest achievement.