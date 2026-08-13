Independence Day 2026: 10 Visionaries Building the India of Tomorrow

India’s journey towards a stronger and more progressive future is being shaped by individuals who are turning ideas into meaningful action. From spirituality and cybersecurity to healthcare, technology, finance, jewellery, real estate and digital media, these visionaries represent different fields but share a common spirit of innovation and purpose. As India celebrates Independence Day 2026, we spotlight 10 individuals whose work reflects ambition, resilience and a commitment to building the India of tomorrow.

Astro Sanjeev Nayyar: Redefining Spiritual Wellness Through Karma Alignment

Astro Sanjeev Nayyar is a distinguished astrologer, spiritual counsellor, and Karma Aligner who is redefining the way people approach spirituality, wellness, and personal growth. With expertise in Vedic Astrology, Numerology, Vastu Shastra, and Karma Alignment, he has guided individuals across personal, professional, emotional, and spiritual challenges.

His unique Karma Alignment approach goes beyond conventional astrology. It focuses on understanding the connection between actions, choices, energies, and life experiences, helping individuals develop greater self-awareness and make conscious decisions aligned with their higher purpose.

With consultations extending across 28 countries, Astro Sanjeev Nayyar has built an international presence and connected with people from diverse backgrounds seeking clarity and direction. His work has also earned him multiple recognitions and awards for his contribution to astrology, spirituality, and holistic wellness.

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By combining ancient Vedic wisdom with practical modern guidance, he empowers individuals to understand their karmic patterns, overcome limitations, and create a more balanced and purposeful life.

For more info visit : https://astrobeyondstars.com/

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Neha Singh - Leadership & Cybersecurity Education through Securium Solutions & Academy

Neha Singh is a prominent cybersecurity leader, entrepreneur, and advocate for building a skilled and future-ready cyber workforce. As CEO & Co-Founder of Securium Solutions Private Limited and Securium Academy, she has focused on creating a stronger connection between cybersecurity education and industry requirements. Her leadership combines technical expertise, business vision, and a strong emphasis on developing employment-oriented skills for the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.

A CISA-certified professional, Neha has played a key role in expanding Securium’s global operations and developing initiatives that provide practical exposure to students, professionals, and aspiring ethical hackers. Her contribution to cybersecurity education and entrepreneurship has also earned recognition from Forbes, where she was featured among “Individuals Who Achieved the Extraordinary in Their Fields.”

Through initiatives spanning professional training, cyber competitions, talent development, and security innovation, Neha continues to contribute to the development of a more capable, inclusive, and resilient global cybersecurity ecosystem.

Sunil Singh - Entrepreneurship & Cybersecurity Innovation with Securium Solutions Private Limited & CyberSecurity365.io

Sunil Singh is a cybersecurity entrepreneur and technology leader whose journey reflects the rapid evolution of India’s digital security ecosystem. As the Founder of Securium Solutions Private Limited and CyberSecurity365.io, he has focused on combining cybersecurity expertise with technology-driven innovation to address the increasingly complex challenges faced by modern organisations.

Having entered the cybersecurity field at a young age, Sunil has built extensive experience across cybersecurity consulting, managed security services, penetration testing, compliance, and enterprise security. Since 2017, he has also led Securium Academy, contributing to cybersecurity education and the development of industry-ready talent.

His entrepreneurial vision extends to CyberSecurity365.io, an AI-powered platform designed to bring SIEM, GRC, and SOAR capabilities together within a unified security ecosystem. With operations spanning India, Dubai, and the United States, Sunil continues to work towards expanding access to advanced cybersecurity solutions. His contribution was recognised by Forbes India 2026, which featured him among “Individuals Who Achieved the Extraordinary in Their Fields.”

Dr. Shivanshu Misra: Making Advanced Laparoscopic Hernia Surgery Accessible in the Ayushman Bharat Era

Dr. Shivanshu Misra is working to change the landscape of hernia surgery across North India by making advanced laparoscopic treatment accessible to patients who have traditionally faced limitations in affordability and availability. With specialised expertise in Minimal Access Surgery, Dr. Shivanshu Misra has established a distinctive practice focused on advanced laparoscopic and hernia procedures. He is among the few surgeons-and, by his account, the only one in large parts of North India-providing laparoscopic hernia surgery under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, where reimbursement rates for hernia procedures remain highly constrained.

What makes his approach particularly significant is the effort to deliver comprehensive treatment within these limitations. Under the scheme, eligible patients can access hernia surgery at an approximate package value of ₹22,400, inclusive of anaesthesia, surgical charges, hospital bed charges, medicines and associated care. A National Board Gold Medalist and recipient of the President’s Gold Medal for the Most Promising Young Surgeon, Dr. Misra is demonstrating that advanced surgical care and affordability can coexist-even within the constraints of publicly funded healthcare.

Niket Mangal: Building an Elegant Indore, Serving a Better India

Niket Mangal, Managing Director of The NM Group, is among Indore’s recognised real estate entrepreneurs, known for creating aesthetic, elegant and thoughtfully planned real estate developments across the city. With NM Group’s growing presence across residential, commercial and retail real estate, his journey reflects a strong connection with Indore and its evolving aspirations.

His leadership extends beyond business. As Joint Secretary – NAREDCO Madhya Pradesh, he contributes to the larger real estate industry, while as President – Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Indore, he actively serves society and contributes to community initiatives. His earlier association as Ex-Chairman – Round Table 268 further reflects his commitment to social leadership.

His vision for a better India also comes through PNM Foundation, which works across various social causes. Together with his wife, CA Priya Bindal Mangal, CEO of NM Group, Niket is working to create not only better spaces to live and work, but also a stronger, more responsible and compassionate society.

Adarsh Iyengar: Where Technology Leadership Meets Creative Storytelling

Adarsh Iyengar is a technology executive, entrepreneur and creative professional whose journey bridges enterprise innovation and storytelling. With over 18 years of experience in technology, he currently serves as Vice President, Technology & Client Relations at RTCtek, driving AI-led transformation, engineering strategy and enterprise solutions. Previously, he held engineering leadership roles at Walmart and Sam’s Club in the United States, leading large-scale technology platforms and global teams.

Beyond technology, Adarsh has built a parallel identity as a singer, content creator and film producer. His creative work spans independent music and socially conscious storytelling, while his Kannada feature film Timmana Mottegalu earned a Special Jury Mention at the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival and was officially selected at the Kolkata International Film Festival.

Whether building technology or backing meaningful cinema, Adarsh’s philosophy remains consistent: combine creativity, technology and purpose to create work that leaves a lasting impact.

Sambhav Karnawat, Jewelove : Pioneering Modern Platinum Jewellery Haute Joaillerie

A fourth-generation jeweler and IIT Kanpur alumnus, Sambhav Karnawat is the visionary founder behind Jewelove-India’s premier brand dedicated exclusively to high-purity platinum jewelry. Sambhav seamlessly merges a rich legacy of fine bench craftsmanship with precision engineering, establishing a new standard for contemporary luxury.

Jewelove’s portfolio features sculpted love bands, bespoke kadas, and statement chains crafted for a discerning global clientele. Every creation uses 95% pure platinum, carries the Pt 950 hallmark, and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity by Platinum Guild International (PGI).

Under Sambhav’s leadership, Jewelove continues to redefine luxury through signature releases-such as the exclusive MS Dhoni Platinum Collection for Men—and bespoke custom creations. Supported by a seamless worldwide delivery network, Sambhav Karnawat is elevating India’s presence in the global haute joaillerie landscape.

Dr Vivek Viswanathan: The Changing Face of Paediatric Surgery in the Age of Robotics

Dr Vivek Viswanathan is a Consultant Paediatric Urologist and Robotic & Laparoscopic Paediatric Surgeon working at the forefront of advanced surgical care for children. He is also an Assistant Professor of Paediatric Surgery at Dhiraj Hospital & Sumandeep Vidyapeeth, Vadodara, where his work spans clinical practice, surgical education and research.

His clinical interests encompass paediatric urology, reconstructive surgery, hypospadias, posterior urethral valves, antenatal hydronephrosis and minimally invasive procedures. His growing focus on robotic surgery reflects a broader transformation in paediatric surgery-where technology is increasingly being used to enhance precision while preserving the principles of meticulous, child-centred care.

Dr Viswanathan is equally committed to advancing medical knowledge beyond the operating theatre. He has authored Understanding Paediatric Urology and contributed to research across paediatric surgical and urological disciplines. His participation in the Guinness World Record-setting NBEMS educational livestream on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare further reflects his interest in emerging technologies and their potential to transform medicine.

Through www.drvivekviswanathan.com, he continues to share clinical knowledge, educational resources and perspectives on paediatric surgical care with patients, families, students and fellow clinicians.

Souvir Kashyup: Simplifying Finance, Empowering Investors

In a financial landscape where investment choices and regulations can often seem complicated, Souvir Kashyup, Principal Advisor at Arthaone Capital, is focused on making financial understanding more accessible to investors. His approach centres on simplifying complex concepts and ensuring clients have the information needed to make informed decisions.

Souvir works across areas such as asset management, investment guidance and financial regulations, including matters related to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF). Rather than relying on complicated financial terminology, he emphasises clear communication and practical understanding.

His investor-focused approach highlights the importance of knowledge and transparency in financial decision-making. By helping clients better understand the processes, opportunities and regulatory aspects associated with their investments, he aims to build greater confidence among investors.

At a time when financial awareness is increasingly important, Souvir work represents a practical approach to advisory services-making financial concepts easier to understand while encouraging investors to take informed, responsible decisions about their financial future.

Mohit Patel: Building Brands in the Digital Age

Mohit Patel is a young entrepreneur and digital marketing professional known for his work across public relations, branding, and digital media. As the Founder and CEO of MP Media Promotion, he has built a platform focused on helping individuals, businesses, and emerging brands strengthen their visibility and connect with the right audiences.

Starting his entrepreneurial journey at a young age, Mohit transformed his interest in digital media into a growing business. His work spans PR campaigns, media outreach, social media, branding, and strategic digital promotion.

Beyond agency work, he has also ventured into publishing and recognition platforms, including The Popular Story, creating opportunities to spotlight inspiring entrepreneurs and professionals.

With a sharp understanding of modern media and a constant drive to innovate, Mohit Patel represents a new generation of entrepreneurs building influence through creativity, consistency, and digital-first thinking.