India Health 2026 to Spotlight India’s Expanding Medtech Manufacturing & Innovation Base

Healthcare exhibitions are increasingly becoming places where manufacturing, technology and clinical practice meet, rather than simply showcases of equipment. That convergence will be visible at the third edition of India Health 2026, which will be held from August 21-23 at Hall 6, Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Organised by Informa Markets in India, the three-day B2B exhibition is expected to bring together more than 300 domestic and international brands and over 8,000 healthcare and medtech professionals as India strengthens its position as a global healthcare manufacturing and innovation hub.

The timing reflects a broader shift in the Indian medical technology sector. A Bain & Company report released this year estimates that India’s medtech sector could represent a US$35 billion opportunity by 2030. It also projects medical device exports to grow at more than 20% annually to reach around US$8 billion by 2030, from about US$4 billion in FY25.

Manufacturing will have a prominent place at India Health 2026 through a dedicated Medical Manufacturing Zone. The focus is on the capabilities emerging across medical devices and equipment, diagnostics, orthopaedics and related technologies, alongside the policy push for stronger domestic production and globally competitive supply chains.

“India's healthcare ecosystem is at a defining inflection point. The country's growing manufacturing capabilities, innovation-led growth and increasing global competitiveness are reshaping how healthcare technologies are developed, produced and delivered. India Health 2026 reflects this transformation by bringing together manufacturers, innovators, healthcare providers and policymakers on a common platform to drive collaboration, accelerate technology adoption and create new business opportunities,” said Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India.

Advertisement

The exhibition will also have an International Pavilion, bringing global healthcare and medical technology companies into the Indian market. The Dubai Health Authority will participate as well, adding a UAE dimension to the business and knowledge exchange.

Technology will be another strong draw. Product showcases will include DRGEM Healthcare’s AI-enabled mobile X-ray system Raymo, AI-based visual health screening from FaceEcho.ai, orthopaedic implant solutions from DKS Ortho and KLS Martin’s marLase Pro®️ CO₂ laser platform. Hxplain will showcase AI and computer vision-based workforce training tools for hand hygiene and operating-room skills.

Advertisement

The conference programme will feature more than 35 sessions and over 80 speakers, with discussions around AI-enabled diagnostics, preventive genetics, digital healthcare, workforce development and medical manufacturing. The Global MedTech Conference will run alongside the exhibition, bringing regulators, industry leaders and policy stakeholders together.