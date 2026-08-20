India-Japan Ties Take a Historic Leap: Galgotias University Hosts 200-Strong Yamanashi Delegation and Signs Landmark Agreements

Greater Noida: Galgotias University today hosted a 200-strong high-level delegation from Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, led by His Excellency the Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, Mr. Kotaro Nagasaki, along with senior members of the Prefectural Government and the business community. The visit marked a significant step forward in strengthening academic, research and workforce collaboration between India and Japan.

The delegation was warmly received at the University's AI Block, where the guests were welcomed with a traditional ceremony and the presentation of ceremonial stoles.

The proceedings on the dais were graced by a distinguished gathering of guests of honour, including His Excellency Mr. Kotaro Nagasaki, Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture; Hon'ble Mr. Junichi Ishidera, Vice-Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture; Hon'ble Mr. Neerendra Upadhyaya, Advisor to the Government of Yamanashi Prefecture; Hon'ble Shri Jaiveer Singh, Cabinet Minister for Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh; Hon'ble Shri Dhirender Singh, Member of the Legislative Assembly (Jewar); and Hon'ble Shri Rakesh Kumar Singh, IAS, Chief Executive Officer of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). They were joined on the dais by Hon'ble Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, Chief Executive Officer, and Hon'ble Shri Suneel Galgotia, Chancellor, Galgotias University.

Landmark Agreements for Talent and Clean Energy

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Together, the Memorandum of Understanding with the Yamanashi Prefectural Government and the Letter of Intent with the University of Yamanashi anchor a long-term collaboration spanning talent mobility and clean-energy research. A presentation by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) further outlined opportunities for deeper industry and talent partnerships between the two regions.

Focused Group Engagements Across Campus

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Following the formal proceedings, a key highlight of the visit was a series of focused group engagements held in parallel across the campus. A dedicated group of delegates took part in an in-depth discussion on green hydrogen with Galgotias University faculty, exploring avenues for joint research, technology development and the exchange of students and researchers in clean energy and low-carbon mobility, a shared priority for both India and Yamanashi Prefecture.

Another group visited the University's Digital Nursing Skills and Simulation Centre for a session on nursing and the health sciences, reflecting the growing scope for collaboration in healthcare education and workforce development. Separately, members of the delegation took part in warm student-to-student interactions with Galgotias University students, exchanging perspectives on campus life, culture and career aspirations.

The delegation also toured the University's Centres of Excellence and advanced laboratories, including the iOS Development Centre, the L&T Centre of Excellence and facilities in artificial intelligence, drone technology and semiconductors, witnessing first-hand the University's industry-integrated approach to teaching and research.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, Chief Executive Officer, Galgotias University, said, “Today marks the beginning of a lasting partnership between Galgotias University and Yamanashi Prefecture. Through these agreements we are creating real pathways for our students to build global careers, and for our researchers to work shoulder to shoulder with Japan on the clean-energy challenges of our time. We are honoured to welcome such a distinguished delegation to our campus.”

Reflecting on the significance of the day, Shri Suneel Galgotia, Chancellor, Galgotias University, said, “The friendship between India and Japan is built on shared values of knowledge, discipline and mutual respect. This partnership draws inspiration from the vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, for ever-stronger India-Japan ties, and from the leadership of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath, in driving the growth and transformation of the state. It gives me immense pride to see Galgotias University become a bridge between our nations, and I am confident this association will open new opportunities for generations of young people.”

The Hon'ble MLA (Jewar), Shri Dhirender Singh, addressed the gathering and welcomed the growing India-Japan engagement in the region, noting the role of institutions such as Galgotias University in connecting local talent with global opportunities.