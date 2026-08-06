India's Chronic Disease Burden Calls For A New Healthcare Mindset, Says Expert

As India faces a growing burden of chronic conditions such as diabetes, obesity, PCOS, and thyroid disorders, healthcare is increasingly focusing on prevention and long-term wellness. In this interview, an expert from The Women's Hospital explains how functional medicine complements conventional care by addressing the root causes of disease.

1. How does functional medicine differ from conventional healthcare in managing and reducing the long-term burden of chronic diseases?

Conventional medicine is highly effective in diagnosing and treating disease, particularly in acute care. Functional medicine complements this by asking a different question: Why has the disease developed in the first place? It looks at the interconnected factors that influence health, including nutrition, gut health, sleep, stress, hormones, genetics and lifestyle. Rather than managing symptoms alone, it aims to identify and address the root causes that contribute to chronic illness. At The Women's Hospital, this approach fits naturally within our philosophy of providing integrated, lifelong care that supports women at every stage of life, from prevention to long-term wellness.

2. With lifestyle disorders such as diabetes, obesity, and PCOS on the rise, how can functional medicine help address these conditions more effectively?

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Lifestyle disorders rarely have a single cause. In India, around one in five women is estimated to be affected by PCOS, reflecting the growing burden of hormonal and metabolic disorders. Functional medicine looks beyond the diagnosis to understand the factors driving these conditions, including insulin resistance, chronic inflammation, poor nutrition, gut health, sleep and stress. Instead of treating each symptom separately, it develops personalised care plans that combine nutrition, movement, lifestyle modifications and targeted clinical support. This holistic approach empowers women to make sustainable changes that improve long-term health, reduce disease progression and enhance overall quality of life.

3. How important is gut health in overall physical and mental well-being, and why is it considered a cornerstone of functional medicine?

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Gut health is central to overall well-being because the digestive system does far more than process food. A healthy gut microbiome supports nutrient absorption, regulates metabolism and plays a vital role in immunity. Around 70-80% of the body's immune cells are located in the gut, making gut health essential for maintaining overall health and disease resistance. It is also in constant communication with the brain via the gut-brain axis, which affects mood, stress reactions, and mental health. An imbalance in the gut may cause inflammation, hormonal imbalances, digestion problems, and metabolic diseases. In functional medicine, gut health is the foundation of good health because when the gut is balanced, other bodily functions can benefit.

4. Why is inflammation considered the root of many chronic diseases?

Inflammation is the body's natural response to injury or infection, but when it becomes persistent, it can silently damage tissues and organs over time. Chronic, low-grade inflammation has been linked to conditions such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, autoimmune disorders and hormonal imbalances. Functional medicine does not view inflammation as the disease itself; instead, it looks for what is driving it. Poor nutrition, gut imbalance, chronic stress, inadequate sleep and environmental factors can all contribute to ongoing inflammation. Addressing these root causes early helps reduce disease risk and supports better long-term health rather than simply treating complications later.

5. Which common health issues are often rooted in underlying imbalances rather than symptoms alone?

Most common health issues faced daily might actually be just indicators of bigger issues within the body. Symptoms like fatigue, digestive troubles, weight gain, headaches, PCOS, thyroid issues, frequent illnesses, insomnia and mood changes can all potentially be affected by factors such as inflammation, gut problems, nutritional issues, hormone imbalances or metabolic troubles. It is possible to treat these issues on their own and get short-term relief from them; however, not addressing the reason why these symptoms are there makes them prone to returning.

6. What is your vision for integrating functional medicine into mainstream healthcare in India?