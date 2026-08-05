India's growth story is being driven by visionary leaders who are redefining industries through innovation, resilience, and purpose. Across sectors such as business, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, finance, media, and entrepreneurship, these exceptional individuals are creating lasting impact while inspiring the next generation of changemakers. India's Most Promising Industry Leaders of 2026 celebrates professionals whose leadership, strategic vision, and commitment to excellence are shaping the future of their respective industries and contributing significantly to the nation's economic and social progress.

1. Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director, Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Pvt. Ltd : Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (VTDS), founded by Sahil Luthra and co-led by Prikansha Luthra, is emerging as a progressive name in India’s indigenous defence manufacturing sector. Focused on the production of small arms and ammunition, the company is driven by the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and reducing dependence on foreign supply chains. Under their leadership, VTDS is building future-ready defence capabilities rooted in innovation, precision, and reliability. With a strong focus on national value creation and sovereign capability building, the company reflects a new generation of Indian entrepreneurs shaping India’s evolving defence ecosystem.

2. Ankit Kaushik: Founder of Brandman India and Nations Think Tank, is renowned for his expertise in branding, digital marketing, entrepreneurship, and business strategy, Ankit Kaushik has played a pivotal role in helping startups, MSMEs, and established enterprises achieve sustainable growth. Through Brandman India and Nations Think Tank, he continues to foster innovation, leadership, and strategic collaboration. This prestigious recognition celebrates his vision, industry influence, and unwavering commitment to strengthening India’s entrepreneurial and business ecosystem while inspiring the next generation of business leaders. While Brandman India also organises Corporate Awards, Summits & Networking Events, Nations Think Tank is a renowned Business Magazine.

3. Geetha Panda, Chief Operating Officer at KarsunIndia Solutions Pvt. Ltd: Geetha Panda is a visionary leader with over three decades of experience driving digital transformation, operational excellence, and enterprise innovation. As Chief Operating Officer at KarsunIndia Solutions Pvt. Ltd., she leads large-scale IT modernization initiatives, empowering organizations to build agile and future-ready ecosystems. Her distinguished career spans leadership roles at Novartis, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and DXC Technology, where she delivered global business transformation and customer experience excellence. Recognized for her exceptional leadership and industry contributions, Geetha has been honored with the "Change Maker of India" award at the Pride of South India Awards and the "Visionary Leader of India" award at the India CX Leadership Summit. A mentor, innovator, and advocate for diversity and inclusion, she holds five patents and continues to inspire through her resilience, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to creating meaningful business and societal impact.

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4. Aditya Raj Singh, Founder and CEO, BNCW Enterprises Private Limited: Under Aditya's leadership, BNCW Enterprises Private Limited builds enterprise-grade AI, from private LLM deployments, RAG, autonomous agentic systems for enterprises, to AI voice agents & lead-response, and workflow automation for growing businesses. The group turns frontier AI into deployed products that carry real operational load rather than sitting in a demo. Its flagship consumer-facing venture, Swagloop Ventures Pvt. Ltd., is an AI-powered corporate gifting platform for Indian B2B teams, sending bulk gifts to employees, clients, and event guests through AI-curated packs matched to budget and occasion, with GST-compliant invoicing and a catalog built for corporate procurement. Together they reflect a new generation of Indian founders engineering applied AI into real, revenue-facing systems. A Gen-Z founder, Aditya represents a new generation engineering applied AI into real, revenue-facing systems.

5. Nilesh Sankhala: Known for his entrepreneurial vision and commitment to excellence, Nilesh Sankhala has built a distinguished presence in India's manufacturing sector. Today, he is taking that legacy forward with Luxerio—a premium melamine tableware brand designed to elevate modern dining across the luxury and hospitality industry. For Nilesh Sankhala, Luxerio represents more than beautifully crafted tableware. It embodies timeless aesthetics, superior quality and the belief that every dining experience should reflect elegance, comfort and refined living. With a forward-looking vision and a relentless focus on innovation, design and quality, Nilesh Sankhala aspires to establish Luxerio as one of India's leading premium melamine tableware brands, serving luxury hotels, hospitality spaces and modern homes with distinction. Luxerio — Designed for Refined Living.

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6. Hudson Hyde Philips, Founder & CEO of Faucone Group Global: Hudson Hyde Philips is the Founder & CEO of Faucone Group Global, a global business platform operating across the USA, UK, Malaysia, India, Australia, and UAE. Faucone delivers end-to-end solutions in consulting, branding, business auditing, digital transformation, franchise development, factory commissioning, investment readiness, and global expansion. Hudson also leads the development of AI-driven ventures across multiple industries, enabling entrepreneurs and enterprises to build scalable, future-ready businesses through innovation, strategic execution, and sustainable global growth.

7. Mahesh Bhambwani : Mahesh Bhambwani is an Entrepreneur and public affairs professional known for his active contributions to business, governance, and community engagement. He serves as the Media Secretary of the BJP Professional Cell, Mumbai, where he works to strengthen communication and foster dialogue on development-focused initiatives. With a strong interest in entrepreneurship, policy, and economic progress, Mahesh has consistently supported discussions around Maharashtra's growth, investment opportunities, and innovation ecosystem. Through his leadership and public outreach, he aims to bridge the gap between industry, policymakers, and citizens while encouraging inclusive development and promoting positive socio-economic transformation across the state.

8. Dr. Neelanjan Manna is Managing Director at Dortress Technologies Private Limited: Dr. Neelanjan Manna is an Indian cybersecurity researcher, cryptography innovator, and technology entrepreneur. He is recognized for his work in secure communications, post-quantum cryptography, and zero-trust security solutions. As the driving force behind Dortress Technologies Private Limited, he focuses on developing lightweight, high-performance encryption technologies designed for modern digital infrastructure. His interests span cybersecurity research, software innovation, intellectual property development, and emerging technologies. Through his research, products, and educational initiatives, Dr. Manna aims to strengthen digital trust and contribute to the advancement of secure, privacy-focused computing. He is the managing director of Dortress visit his works at Dortress.com

9. Dr. T Krishna Goud is the Founder and CEO of EAGLESPEED Overseas Logistics: Dr. T Krishna Goud is the Founder and CEO of EAGLESPEED Overseas Logistics a rapidly growing international logistics company recognized for delivering reliable, efficient, and customer-centric freight solutions. Since establishing the company in 2022, he has led its growth with a vision of simplifying global trade through air cargo, sea freight, customs clearance, and freight forwarding services. Under his leadership, the company has earned more than 50 prestigious awards and built a strong reputation for trust, operational excellence, and timely delivery. Dr. Goud remains committed to innovation, customer satisfaction, and creating seamless logistics solutions that connect businesses across international markets.