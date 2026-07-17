India's Next Big Entrepreneurial Opportunity Lies in Mutual Fund Distribution, Not the Gig Economy

India's mutual fund industry has witnessed unprecedented growth over the past decade, with assets under management rising from ₹14.22 lakh crore in April 2016 to ₹81.92 lakh crore in April 2026. Yet, despite this rapid expansion, the country remains significantly underpenetrated, with just over 6 crore mutual fund investors serving a population of nearly 147 crore. As financial awareness spreads beyond metropolitan cities and technology democratizes access to investing, mutual fund distributors are emerging as a critical link between investors and financial markets. In this interview, Misbah Baxamua, CEO NJ Wealth, discusses why mutual fund distribution is becoming a compelling full-time entrepreneurial career, how technology and human relationships complement each other in wealth management, and why India's next phase of investment growth will be driven by Tier II and Tier III markets.

1.India has a massive gig economy, yet you are actively pitching mutual fund distribution as a full-time entrepreneurial career for the youth. What makes this a viable long-term bet for a fresh graduate?

India’s gig economy is huge. Yet, most gig roles offer short-term earning opportunities and the income is purely transactional. If you work today, you earn today; and as soon as you stop working, your income stops too. Moreover, gig workers, say a delivery partner or a cab driver, hit their ceiling after a certain point. There are only so many hours in a day that they can work, and as they age, their efficiency to do this work also decreases. A fresh graduate who spends five years in the gig economy will likely exit with no clients, no professional asset, no compounding book of business, rather, just whatever savings they manage to set aside, if any.

On the other hand, the mutual fund distribution business works entirely differently. Every client onboarded, every lump sum investment, and every SIP becomes an addition to your earning base. With the mutual fund distribution business, the earning is through trail commission, which essentially means that income keeps increasing and compounding as the assets mobilised by the distributor grows. Even if a distributor takes a break for a few days or months, the income doesn’t stop. What makes this especially powerful is that in a gig job, only your savings compound, that is, if you invest them wisely. In mutual fund distribution, your work itself compounds.

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Hence, mutual fund distribution is not just a viable long-term business, but also a profession that rewards patience, consistency, and relationship-building. Unlike many careers where income is tied directly to hours worked, a distributor gradually creates a self-sustaining income stream that can grow year after year. For a young graduate, this means spending their early years building something that becomes more valuable with time, rather than starting from scratch every single day.

2.Gen Z and Millennials are digital natives, but wealth management is fundamentally built on human trust. How should a young MFD strike the right balance between tech and touch?

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At NJ Wealth, we believe that technology and human touch are not in competition. Rather, we believe that if technology is used correctly it can be the greatest armour of a mutual fund distributor. A young distributor, who understands this can build a more durable distribution business. Our NJ Wealth platform offers a robust seamless experience, with easy onboarding, real-time portfolio tracking, investment execution, and a lot more tools that allow distributors to service clients efficiently. This allows operational ease and allows distributors to focus solely on building trust and strong relationships.

One thing that can’t be replaced is the human element. When investing, investors trust distributors with their hard earned money to fulfil their financial objectives like their child’s education, buying a home, their retirement, or other important milestones. Moreover, when market volatility hits, an investor needs to be reassured that it’s just a bad phase and that they should remain invested with patience to achieve their desired targets.

We believe that the future of mutual fund distribution in India will be built on this combination; intelligent technology that scales the business, and human mutual fund distributors who can nurture trust. At NJ Wealth, we have built our entire ecosystem around enabling exactly that balance for every distributor on our platform.

3.A massive chunk of the industry’s incremental growth is coming from beyond the top 30 cities (B30). What are the biggest behavioral barriers you face in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets?

India’s population stands at 147 crore. The top 30 cities represent only a small chunk of this population. The rest of the beyond 30 (B30) cities, make up for the vast majority of our country’s massive population. Our investor presence spans over 75% of India’s pincodes and more than 85% of talukas. One of the barriers in these areas is the ‘savings’ mindset over the ‘investing’ mindset, which generally roots from lack of awareness. Investors are comfortable parking their hard earned money in fixed deposits or other traditional investment avenues. Lack of knowledge about the markets and language barriers amplify this issue. (Source - Worldometer & NJ Internal)

This is where investor education comes in. When investors are educated about the markets, importance of investing, and how mutual funds help fulfil long term financial needs, adoption of these products start increasing significantly. To curb this challenge, we hold investor awareness programmes digitally and physically in all corners of the country. Moreover, we create content in regional languages to fight linguistic barriers. As financial literacy deepens and access to financial services continues to expand, B30 markets are poised to become one of the strongest drivers of the industry's future growth.

4.When educating first-time investors in small-town India, traditional assets like gold and real estate are the defaults. How do your partners shift the narrative toward equity and market volatility?

Generally small-town investors do prefer traditional assets like gold and real estate. The key is to not reject their beliefs and ideas rather show them a full picture. To convince first time investors, we generally rely on educating them with historic evidence and real world examples. We encourage first time investors to start investing small amounts in mutual funds generally through SIP while continuing their other investments. This approach allows them to experience mutual fund investing without feeling that they are taking on excessive risk. Over time, as they witness the benefits of disciplined investing and the power of compounding, their confidence in mutual funds begins to grow.

The main challenge for these investors is market volatility. Any minor shifts in the portfolio, and their instinct is to exit the market. But thanks to our NJ partners, they help these investors understand that volatility is a natural part of investing. Rather than focusing on short-term market fluctuations, our partners encourage investors to focus on long-term financial objectives and stay invested through market cycles. Regular investor awareness programmes, personalised guidance, and consistent engagement play a crucial role in building trust and helping investors develop a long-term investing mindset. Ultimately, through this process, the narrative can be shifted towards equity linked investments and market volatility.

5.NJ Wealth supports a massive network of partners. How do you ensure that a sub-distributor in a tier-3 town receives the exact same operational and training infrastructure as one in a metro?

At NJ Wealth, we believe that all our distributors should be serviced the same way. Whether a distributor is operating out of Mumbai or a small town in Rajasthan, the operational and training infrastructure available to them is fundamentally the same. This consistency is made possible through digital centralised training. Training programs, product updates, compliance guidance, and business development initiatives are delivered digitally, ensuring that partners across the country receive timely and uniform information. Our dedicated sales and support teams are also equipped to assist partners in smaller towns, helping bridge regional and language barriers wherever required.

All of our content and key resources, like marketing materials, investor awareness materials, product information, and other learning resources are available to all the partners through one centralized platform. The objective is to enhance the partner's ability to grow their business irrespective of their location. By combining technology, localised support, and standardised processes, we strive to make all our distributors equally equipped, equally supported, and equally capable of growing their business.

6.The mutual fund distribution (MFD) business has shifted from a few part-time professionals to a highly professionalized, scalable business model. How are they taking it up as a full time business?

The mutual fund industry has grown from an industry of mere Rs 14.22 lakh crore in April 2016 to an AUM of Rs 81.92 lakh crore in April 2026, indicating that the industry is in an explosive growth phase. India’s population is about 147 crore, out of which there are only 6.17 crore investors. That means the vast majority of the country is yet to begin their investment journey. To serve even the existing investor base, there are only about 2 lakh mutual fund distributors in the entire country. As investor awareness grows; driven by digital access, financial literacy initiatives, the inflow of new investors will only accelerate, and the need for quality distribution will grow with it. (Source - AMFI)