India Shines Among Global Beauties as Priya Munjal Named First Runner-Up in Mrs. Universe 2026

In a historic moment of triumph for Indian beauty pageantry, Priya Munjal has captured international acclaim by securing the First Runner-Up title at the 49th Mrs. Universe 2026 competition. Competing against delegates from dozens of countries on the grand stage in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Munjal’s remarkable poise, elegance, and authenticity stood out, earning her top honors and placing India firmly in the global spotlight.

The celebration reached a fever pitch upon her return home. Throngs of cheering fans, family members, and media crews gathered at the airport to offer a hero’s welcome, smothering the beauty queen in traditional garlands and flowers.

Yet, beyond the sparkling tiaras and glamorous spotlights lies a story of pure discipline and human grit. Behind Munjal’s victory is an extraordinary physical and personal transformation that has inspired millions. A devoted mother of two who once weighed 104 kg, she reshaped her health and destiny through sheer personal commitment, shedding 44 kg to reach a healthy 60 kg. Rejecting quick fixes, she achieved her goals through dedicated cardiovascular training, strength conditioning, balanced nutrition, and yoga, proving that lifestyle changes can yield life-altering results.

Advertisement

Winning the First Runner-Up position at Mrs. Universe 2026 marks another milestone in Priya’s growing pageant journey. From Mrs. India 2025 to international platforms, including stepping onto fashion week runways in Paris and Milan; her steady progress reflects her determination to make the most of every opportunity presented to her.

