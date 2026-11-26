Bengaluru: Zoho, a leading global technology company, and LinkedIn, the world's largest professional network, today announced their joint research report, 'The New Rules of Growth: How India’s SMBs Are Building to Scale'. Findings show that SMBs in India with in-house AI talent grew their teams 5.2 percentage points faster than other SMBs in the first half of 2026, more than double the gap seen among SMBs globally.

According to the Economic Survey 2025-26, SMBs now contribute about 31% of India’s GDP and nearly 49% of its exports. The joint research looks at how SMBs are adopting AI, selling, earning trust and building teams, and finds that while they are using AI to do more, few yet have everyday AI skills across their workforce.

Kumaresh Pattabiraman, India Country Manager, LinkedIn, said, India's small businesses are moving from ambition to action. They are bringing AI into how they hire and sell, and building networks that reach well beyond India. Those investing in AI talent are showing that AI and jobs can grow together. The next step is to make AI a skill for every employee, not a specialist skill for a few. We are committed to helping founders find the talent, skills and connections they need to turn ambition into scale.

“Complexity doesn’t go away as a small business grows; it’s part of running a lean organisation. Our joint report shows SMBs moving from informal processes to secure, connected systems across sales, HR and collaboration, and relying less on the founder,” said Praval Singh, VP of Marketing and CX, Zoho. “Larger SMBs are over three times as likely as micro-firms to use AI in their HR tools. Despite all the attention on AI, adoption still follows operational maturity, and smaller firms are still working out where it adds measurable value. With capable technology now widely available, the priority for Indian SMBs is building the skills to use it well, so they can scale without losing agility.”

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AI Literacy and Data Governance

Most SMBs are still building AI skills, which leaves plenty of room to grow. LinkedIn data shows that 16% of SMBs in India have in-house AI engineering capability, against more than 34% of large enterprises. Additionally, only 6% of SMBs have AI literacy across their workforce, against 18% of large enterprises.

In everyday collaborations, SMBs are being cautious with AI use. Zoho Workplace data shows that AI-assisted search among SMBs has roughly doubled, and early adopters are connecting their own AI models through Bring-Your-Own-Key (BYOK) setups, so AI use stays within the contracts and data policies they already manage. While SMBs want the productivity of generative AI, they were found to be cautious of sending sensitive data to AI providers. Use of password management tools has also risen by about 35%, suggesting that SMBs are paying closer attention to security as they scale.

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Automating the Sales Pipeline

Founders' networks remain the foundation of SMB sales. LinkedIn data shows that more than 80,000 India-headquartered SMB founders average over 1,300 connections each, but only about 1 in 3 SMBs has a formal sales leader at Director, VP or CXO level, so the founder is often both head of sales and the face of the brand. LinkedIn data also shows that in the 12 months to June 2026, SMB sellers who used AI carried out roughly 40% more sales activity and connected with nearly twice as many decision-makers as those who did not. Sellers who adopted AI also built their LinkedIn networks faster. In the 12 months that followed, the number of connections they made each month rose 40%, against 31% for comparable sellers who did not use AI.

Meanwhile, systems are taking sales out of the founder's plate, from first chat to final payment. Findings from Bigin by Zoho CRM highlight that CRM workflow automation in tools surged by 42% to systematically route leads and flag stalled deals, whilst the utilisation of payment links grew by 56% to accelerate cash flow. Deal communications are concurrently shifting towards mobile-first environments, with the use of communication apps with CRM-integration multiplying almost sixfold.

HR Tech Adoption and Hiring

In HR, SMBs typically transition at around 50 employees. Zoho People data finds that informal HR processes break down at this stage: 68% of larger SMBs use several advanced HR features, against 9% of micro-firms. About 16% of SMBs on the platform use its AI assistant to take routine queries off lean HR teams. As administrative friction hinders scalability, relying on manual coordination past the 50-employee mark severely degrades the employee experience. For founders, deploying highly configurable HR infrastructure before reaching critical growth thresholds helps them stay agile as they grow.

LinkedIn data also found, hiring for skills widens the search for SMBs as employers in India hire for skills rather than job titles or degrees can reach 11X more candidates, and 22X more for AI roles. Additionally, SMBs are going global, the share of their hires made outside India rose from 22% to nearly 27% between 2025 and 2026, led by the US, UAE, UK, and Nigeria.