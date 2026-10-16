India’s AI IPO Watch: Transline Technologies, Intellius Recode and Bonbloc Technologies

Three companies with different technology applications are preparing to enter the public-market conversation as artificial intelligence moves into security, enterprise processes and physical monitoring.

AI Finds a Role in Everyday Operations

Artificial intelligence is being used across a growing range of business functions, extending beyond chatbots and generative applications. Companies are looking at ways to automate workflows, interpret visual data and monitor physical operations to improve productivity and operational efficiency.

Transline Technologies, Intellius Recode and Bonbloc Technologies reflect three areas of this adoption: surveillance and intelligent security, enterprise automation, and connected systems for monitoring conditions in physical environments.

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Transline Technologies: Managing Large Surveillance Networks

Reviewing footage from extensive surveillance networks can be time-consuming. AI-powered video analytics can assist by identifying specified objects, flagging unusual activity and helping security personnel find relevant footage more efficiently.

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Transline Technologies is active in surveillance, biometric identity infrastructure and intelligent security systems. Its portfolio includes video analytics, command-centre solutions and monitoring technologies used in security and infrastructure applications.

These tools can help security teams identify events that require attention. Command-centre solutions can also consolidate information from multiple systems, supporting coordination and response. Potential applications include public infrastructure, commercial establishments and organisations managing large camera networks, although performance depends on detection accuracy, deployment conditions and human oversight.

AI-based processing of visual information may also help organisations identify operational irregularities and oversee facilities spread across locations. The broader use case is to turn large volumes of data into information that supports routine decisions.

The company has filed draft IPO papers for a proposed mainboard listing through an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.62 crore equity shares. Proceeds from this structure go to selling shareholders rather than the company.

Intellius Recode: Automating Defined Tasks

Routine business activities such as data processing, reporting, software testing and workflow management can require substantial staff time. Intellius Recode operates in technology consulting, data analytics, robotic process automation and digital transformation, and is developing AI-powered digital workers to automate defined processes.

Digital workers can be designed to perform routine tasks across enterprise applications, potentially reducing manual work. Their usefulness depends on reliable performance, integration with existing systems and appropriate human supervision.

In March 2026, Intellius Recode filed IPO papers for a proposed issue with a fresh issue of ₹117 crore and an offer for sale of up to 12.9 lakh shares. A portion of the fresh-issue proceeds is intended for development of its digital-worker solutions.

Bonbloc Technologies: Linking Data with Operations

Monitoring temperature, humidity and soil conditions can be important across agriculture, food distribution and logistics. Bonbloc Technologies develops AI-enabled software-as-a-service and Internet of Things solutions, including applications for cold-chain monitoring, food safety and agriculture.

Its systems can use sensors to collect readings and software platforms to make those readings available remotely. Analytics can flag deviations so operators can investigate and respond. This approach can improve visibility in operations that might otherwise depend on manual inspections and periodic checks.

Bonbloc has proposed an IPO that includes a fresh issue of up to ₹230 crore and an offer for sale of up to three crore shares by its promoter.

Execution and Adoption in Focus